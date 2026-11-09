Nouri achieves International Master title

MANILA, Philippines — Alekhine Nouri was seven years old when he became the Philippines’ youngest FIDE Master and set his sights for a bigger title as International Master.

Now 20 and after some bumps in the road, Nouri finally arrived at his intended destination.

It occurred in the beautiful piece of land at the AMORAP in Sinacaban, Misamis Occidental, where he finished third and claimed the IM title in the 7th ASEAN+ Individual Chess Championships Sunday night.

“Pinangarap natin maging IM, Grandmaster naman sunod,” said the Far Eastern University first-year Tourism student from Escalanate, Negros Occidental after finishing with six points on four wins and the same number of draws against two defeats.

One of those wins came in the ninth and final round against countryman IM Michael Concio, Jr in 72 moves of a Caro-Kann showdown in the meet sponsored by host Gov. Henry Oaminal, Sr. and backed by the PSC and WR Chess.

Indian Shrivatri Anuj, who smashed Australian IM James Morris in 33 moves of an English, seized the crown with seven points while battle-tested Vietnamese GM Nguyen Doc Hua, who split the point with Indonesian IM Satria Duta Cahaya in 56 moves of a Sicilian, took second with 6.5 points.

Named after Russian and former world champion Alexander Alekhine, Nouri was actually tied with five others but took the podium finish thanks to his highest tiebreaker score.

In the women’s class, WIM Marie Antoinette San Diego and WFM Shania Mae Mendoza fell short on a top three effort after losses to Shafira Devi Herfesa of Indonesia in 49 moves of a Ruy Lopez and last year’s titlist IM Evgenija Ovod of Russia in 47 moves of a Sicilian, respectively.

San Diego wound up at fifth and highest Filipina finisher with 5.5 points while WGM Janelle Mae Frayna, WFM Jemaicah Yap Mendoza and Mendoza were eighth, ninth and 10th, respectively, with the same output.

Herfesa took the crown and the WGM title with eight points, 1.5 points clear of second placer WIM Bordoloi Pratitee of India.

Vietnamese WGM Nguyen Thi Mai Hung was No. 3 with six points.