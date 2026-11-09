Thais out to break Philippine Open jinx as Sadom leads 23-man charge

The first tee of the Masters course at Southwoods.

MANILA, Philippines — Thailand’s long and frustrating wait for a first Philippine Open crown could finally be nearing its end.

After coming agonizingly close in two of the last three stagings of Asia's oldest golf championship, the Thais are back in force, determined to break the spell that has kept the coveted title beyond their reach since the tournament's inauguration in 1913.

Leading the charge is Sadom Kaewkanjana, who came within one stroke of ending the drought last year, only to bow to Frenchman Julien Sale in the Open's much-awaited return after a five-year hiatus at Manila Southwoods.

This time, Sadom is back with unfinished business and an even bigger mission: deliver Thailand its first Philippine Open championship.

He spearheads a formidable 23-player Thai contingent in the $1-million (approximately P64-million) championship blasting off Thursday, November 12, bringing together a blend of proven Asian Tour campaigners, former titleholders and emerging talents capable of finally putting an end to the country's long-running Open jinx.

Among those expected to figure prominently are former Asian Tour Order of Merit champion Jazz Janewattananond and Asian Tour leg winners Suteepat Prateeptienchai, Poosit Supupramai and Rattanon Wannasrichan. Also in the formidable Thai lineup are Poom Saksansin, Danthai Boonma, Sarit Suwannarut, Settee Prakongvech, Atiruj Wianicharoenchai, Sarut Vongchaisit, Ratchanon Chantananuwat and Tawit Polthai.

But talent, experience and motivation alone may not be enough to crack the elusive championship, especially with a strong international field equally determined to claim the prestigious crown over four days of exacting competition at Manila Southwoods' Masters layout.

The host club has undertaken extensive improvements to the championship course, setting up a stern test designed to neutralize sheer power and put a premium on accuracy, strategic play and precision shot-making.

Fairways will average just 25 to 30 yards in width, while ankle-deep rough is expected to exact a heavy penalty on errant drives, making it imperative for players to find the short grass off the tee. The demanding setup will also test their ability to control approach shots and navigate the greens.

With accuracy likely to count as much as distance, the refurbished Masters layout promises to separate the big hitters from those capable of combining power with discipline, sound course management and a deft touch around the greens.

Meanwhile, admission will be free throughout the championship, part of Manila Southwoods' commitment to promoting golf and giving the Filipino campaigners a strong home-country following as they take on the international field.

Adding a compelling homecoming angle to the championship is Southwoods' decision to use its fourth and final slot for Jung Jae-hyun, a former standout of the club's highly successful team program that dominated the PAL Interclub and Fil-Am tournaments.

The 21-year-old Korean, who goes by the nickname Jeff, is coming off an impressive victory in the Korean PGA Tour Championship last Sunday, his first triumph on his home circuit.

Having spent 12 years in the Philippines, Jung grew up playing golf at Southwoods, where his father was an expatriate and club member. He later represented the club for five years in the Interclub and Fil-Am championships before turning professional.

"I'm excited that the (PH Open) is at that course," Jung told the Chosun Daily last Sunday following his victory. "The tournament is at a course which I (played) since childhood."

His familiarity with the Masters layout, coupled with his recent breakthrough victory, makes him an intriguing addition to an already formidable international cast.

Among the marquee attractions is India's Anirban Lahiri, a former Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup campaigner, who will be joined by Korean PGA standout Taehoon Ok and former Asian Tour Order of Merit winners Andy Ogletree of the United States and Jazz Janewattananond of Thailand.

Further bolstering the international field are PGA Tour star and LIV Golf mainstay Kevin Na, Sweden's Charlie Lindh, South Africa's Ian Snyman and Jbe Kruger, and Koreans Minhyuk Song, Jeongwoo Ham and Wooyoung Cho, alongside the Thai contingent led by Sadom.

The 132-player field is expected to produce a wide-open battle, with the outcome likely to hinge not only on power and shot-making but also on putting, composure and the ability to withstand pressure when the championship reaches its decisive stages.

Leading the local challenge are former Philippine Open champions Clyde Mondilla and Angelo Que, who will spearhead a strong local contingent that includes Sean Ramos, Tony Lascuña, Justin Quiban, Carl Corpus, Aidric Chan, Keanu Jahns, Reymon Jaraula, Jeffren Lumbo, Russell Bautista and Filipino-Briton Enrique Dimayuga.