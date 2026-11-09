Olivarez asserts prowess, rules National Open

Eric Jed Olivarez (2nd from right) holds his trophy as he poses with (from left) Mayor Edwin Olivarez, Eric Jay Tangub, and Eva Olivarez.

MANILA, Philippines — Eric Jed Olivarez underscored his growing stature as one of the country's premier tennis players, displaying a potent combination of power, experience and composure under pressure to defeat Eric Jay Tangub, 6-3, 6-4, and capture the men's singles crown in the Mayor Edwin Olivarez National Open Tennis Championships at the Olivarez Sports Center in Sucat over the weekend.

The triumph further strengthened Olivarez's growing credentials on the Philippine tennis circuit, adding another major title to an impressive run in the Olivarez-sponsored national Opens.

He pocketed the top prize of P100,000 from the tournament's total prize pool of P415,000.

Olivarez previously captured the Mayor Eric Olivarez National Open and the Rep. Edwin Olivarez National Open in 2024, ending Johnny Arcilla's long reign in the process. He also defeated longtime rival Alberto Lim Jr. to win the Rep. Eric Olivarez National Open in 2025.

Meanwhile, Noel Damian Brysl Libao spoiled Olivarez's bid for a double crown, teaming up with his partner to score a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Olivarez and Nilo Ledama in the men's doubles final.

The annual championship, sponsored by Mayor Edwin Olivarez and Rep. Eric Olivarez, reflects the Olivarez family's enduring commitment to developing and promoting tennis, while providing a competitive platform for both established campaigners and emerging talents.

The 28-year-old Western Michigan product dictated the tempo early, breaking Tangub in the third game and again in the seventh to seize control of the opening set. Although Tangub broke back in the eighth, Olivarez refused to yield momentum, overcoming a 0-30 deficit with four straight points to close out the frame.

Tangub came out aggressively in the second set, breaking Olivarez before holding serve to take an early lead. But the latter quickly regrouped, held his serve and broke back in the fourth game to draw level at 2-all.

Olivarez then held at love before breaking Tangub anew in the sixth to open a 4-2 cushion, seemingly putting himself firmly in command.

Tangub, however, refused to go quietly. He fought back in the seventh, erasing a 0-30 deficit and stringing together three consecutive points to pull within a game. He then held serve to force a 4-4 deadlock, setting up a tense finish.

But Olivarez's experience and competitive resolve proved decisive. He dominated the ninth game before delivering the finishing blow in the 10th, recovering from a 0-15 deficit with four consecutive points to seal the straight-set victory and another prestigious Open title.

Beyond the titles and prize money, the tournament gives seasoned players an opportunity to sharpen their competitive edge and offers promising young players valuable exposure against stronger opposition. Through their sustained support for the sport, the Olivarez family continues to help expand the country's tennis base, nurture the next generation of players and create opportunities for Filipino talents to make their mark on the national and international stages. (Pool story)