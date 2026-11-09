^

Sports

Olivarez asserts prowess, rules National Open

Philstar.com
November 9, 2026 | 1:25pm
Olivarez asserts prowess, rules National Open
Eric Jed Olivarez (2nd from right) holds his trophy as he poses with (from left) Mayor Edwin Olivarez, Eric Jay Tangub, and Eva Olivarez.
Contributed story

MANILA, Philippines — Eric Jed Olivarez underscored his growing stature as one of the country's premier tennis players, displaying a potent combination of power, experience and composure under pressure to defeat Eric Jay Tangub, 6-3, 6-4, and capture the men's singles crown in the Mayor Edwin Olivarez National Open Tennis Championships at the Olivarez Sports Center in Sucat over the weekend.

The triumph further strengthened Olivarez's growing credentials on the Philippine tennis circuit, adding another major title to an impressive run in the Olivarez-sponsored national Opens.

He pocketed the top prize of P100,000 from the tournament's total prize pool of P415,000.

Olivarez previously captured the Mayor Eric Olivarez National Open and the Rep. Edwin Olivarez National Open in 2024, ending Johnny Arcilla's long reign in the process. He also defeated longtime rival Alberto Lim Jr. to win the Rep. Eric Olivarez National Open in 2025.

Meanwhile, Noel Damian Brysl Libao spoiled Olivarez's bid for a double crown, teaming up with his partner to score a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Olivarez and Nilo Ledama in the men's doubles final.

The annual championship, sponsored by Mayor Edwin Olivarez and Rep. Eric Olivarez, reflects the Olivarez family's enduring commitment to developing and promoting tennis, while providing a competitive platform for both established campaigners and emerging talents.

The 28-year-old Western Michigan product dictated the tempo early, breaking Tangub in the third game and again in the seventh to seize control of the opening set. Although Tangub broke back in the eighth, Olivarez refused to yield momentum, overcoming a 0-30 deficit with four straight points to close out the frame.

Tangub came out aggressively in the second set, breaking Olivarez before holding serve to take an early lead. But the latter quickly regrouped, held his serve and broke back in the fourth game to draw level at 2-all.

Olivarez then held at love before breaking Tangub anew in the sixth to open a 4-2 cushion, seemingly putting himself firmly in command.

Tangub, however, refused to go quietly. He fought back in the seventh, erasing a 0-30 deficit and stringing together three consecutive points to pull within a game. He then held serve to force a 4-4 deadlock, setting up a tense finish.

But Olivarez's experience and competitive resolve proved decisive. He dominated the ninth game before delivering the finishing blow in the 10th, recovering from a 0-15 deficit with four consecutive points to seal the straight-set victory and another prestigious Open title.

Beyond the titles and prize money, the tournament gives seasoned players an opportunity to sharpen their competitive edge and offers promising young players valuable exposure against stronger opposition. Through their sustained support for the sport, the Olivarez family continues to help expand the country's tennis base, nurture the next generation of players and create opportunities for Filipino talents to make their mark on the national and international stages. (Pool story)

ERIC JED OLIVAREZ

TENNIS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Eala yields to Liu for runner-up finish in Hong Kong Open

Eala yields to Liu for runner-up finish in Hong Kong Open

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 20 hours ago
Alex Eala will have to wait for her second WTA championship. 
Sports
fbtw
Blades Brown becomes youngest PGA Tour winner since 1931

Blades Brown becomes youngest PGA Tour winner since 1931

3 hours ago
Teenage sensation Blades Brown became the PGA Tour's youngest winner since 1931 as he stormed to a playoff victory at...
Sports
fbtw
Gauff outlasts Pegula to win group opener at WTA Finals

Gauff outlasts Pegula to win group opener at WTA Finals

4 hours ago
Coco Gauff outlasted fellow American Jessica Pegula to win a tension-packed group stage opener, 6-4, 6-7 (5/7), 6-2, in...
Sports
fbtw
Filipino booters win AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers opener vs Cambodia

Filipino booters win AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers opener vs Cambodia

2 hours ago
he Philippine Under-17 Men's National Football Team (PMNFT U17) is off to a winning start in Group A of the 2027 AFC U17...
Sports
fbtw
Lascu&ntilde;a shares seniors spotlight

Lascuña shares seniors spotlight

14 hours ago
Tony Lascuña added another seniors title to his growing collection, but this time, he had to share the spotlight with...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Taduran still the king

Taduran still the king

By Joaquin Henson | 14 hours ago
IBF minimumweight champion Pedro Taduran reaffirmed his status as the baddest man in the 105-pound division by scoring a unanimous...
Sports
fbtw
Bulldogs bite back vs Archers, near Final 4

Bulldogs bite back vs Archers, near Final 4

By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
National U got back at reigning champion La Salle, 84-80, to clinch at least a playoff for a Final Four slot in the UAAP Season...
Sports
fbtw
Brunson powers Knicks over Cavs

Brunson powers Knicks over Cavs

14 hours ago
Jalen Brunson scored 31 points to propel the NBA champion New York Knicks to a convincing 109-97 victory over the Cleveland...
Sports
fbtw

Deloria sparks Highrisers

14 hours ago
Victories have been hard to come by ever since Erika Deloria joined Galeries Tower, but forged by her experiences, she keeps showing up, knowing favorable results will soon come their way.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with