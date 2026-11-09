Filipino booters win AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers opener vs Cambodia

Kai Muller (right) debuts for the Philippine U17 Men's National Football Team, scoring all two goals in their 2-1 win against Cambodia in the 2027 AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Under-17 Men's National Football Team (PMNFT U17) is off to a winning start in Group A of the 2027 AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers (ACQ), beating Cambodia, 2-1, on Sunday at the Star City Sports Club in Thanlyin, Myanmar.

This was the third consecutive win by the Philippines against Cambodia at the U17 men's level dating back to the 2025 ACQ.

"For this particular game, what our U17 program has achieved is consistency," said Philippine Football Federation (PFF) President John Anthony Gutierrez.

"To defeat Cambodia three in a row, with three generations of U17s, is a testament of PFF's current emphasis on strengthening our youth national teams in order to have strong senior national squads.’’

Filipino-German forward Kai Muller was a revelation on his national team debut, scoring a brace, while the Philippine defense averted attempts by Cambodia to draw.

"I feel I was able to deliver a very good performance, and I’m very happy about that — but I’m far from satisfied yet," the youth standout from FC Nurnberg said after the game.

It was a back-and-forth game for both sides, with both defenses averting open shots in the final third, but Muller found the back of the net in the 39th minute off the left boot on his attack inside the Cambodian box.

Cambodia fought back to end the first half, with their forward Long Bich scoring off the high press interception.

It was still a tactical fight in the second half, with Cambodian substitute striker Chantha Seyha missing a header off a dangerous ball to the final third in the 58th minute.

But Muller again was not to be denied, attacking two Cambodian defenders inside the penalty box, bracing with the left foot in the 69th minute.

PMNFT U17 then made key stops.

In the 83rd minute, center back Lucas Asher Alvarez from Bay Area Surf SC cleanly stopped Seyha's dangerous attack inside the Philippines' penalty box.

Goalkeeper Nicko Buan of Paris Saint German U15 then made two important saves deep in added time, saving an Olimpico attempt and a free kick from midfield by It Somaun in Cambodia's final possessions.

PMNFT U17, now coached by Spanish tactician Sergi Mulet, will next face 2023 and 2025 U17 World Cup contender Indonesia in Yangon on November 11, 4:3 p.m. (Manila time). (Pool story)