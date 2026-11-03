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Rain or shine: Mixed weather expected across Philippines

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
November 3, 2026 | 9:19am
Rain or shine: Mixed weather expected across Philippines
Motorcycle riders put on raincoats amid a sudden heavy downpour along EDSA in Quezon City on Oct. 5, 2026.
The Philippine STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — Rains are expected in Metro Manila and parts of Northern Luzon due to two weather systems, the state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its weather forecast on Tuesday, November 3, PAGASA said the northeast monsoon, locally known as “amihan,” may affect extreme Northern Luzon.

Amihan may bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains over the Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region and Cagayan Valley.

However, PAGASA said it is not expected to have a significant impact on residents in the area.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country may expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

Class suspensions due to high heat index

Some areas and schools in Southern Luzon and the Visayas have also suspended classes due to high heat indices.

The following areas have suspended classes:

  • Cavite City (42°C): In-person classes in all levels of public schools, except Cavite City National Science High School
  • Mulanay, Quezon (42°C): All levels, public and private schools
  • Himamaylan, Negros Occidental (41°C): All levels, public and private schools
  • Hinigaran, Negros Occidental (41°C): All levels, public and private schools

Meanwhile, the following schools have also suspended classes due to high heat indices:

  • Mabini Colleges Inc., Camarines Norte: Face-to-face and online classes for high school
  • Carlos Hilado Memorial State University: Shift to online asynchronous learning from November 3 to 4 and on November 6
  • University of the Philippines Visayas, Iloilo City campus: Shift to remote or asynchronous learning mode.

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