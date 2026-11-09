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Boom Esports caps perfect season with historic Philippine Kings League title repeat

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
November 9, 2026 | 5:18pm
Boom Esports caps perfect season with historic Philippine Kings League title repeat
The title run was the culmination of a near-flawless season for Boom, which went undefeated in the regular season with a 9-0 record before carrying that momentum into the playoffs.
Contributed photo

MANILA, Philippines — Boom Esports completed one of the most dominant campaigns in Philippine Honor of Kings history after defeating JGame Esports, 4-1, in the Philippine Kings League (PKL) Fall 2026 Grand Finals to become the league's first back-to-back champion.

The title run was the culmination of a near-flawless season for Boom, which went undefeated in the regular season with a 9-0 record before carrying that momentum into the playoffs.

After finishing atop the standings, Boom swept Titan Esports Club, 4-0, in the semifinals before dispatching TNT Tropang Alab, 4-1, in the upper bracket finals to secure its place in the championship match.

That dominance continued during the finals weekend at the Samsung Hall inside the SM Aura, where Boom entered as the heavy favorite against a surging JGame squad.

The tournament dark horse looked poised to steal the opening game of the grand finals after building an early lead through objective control and successful team fights. But Boom weathered the pressure and leaned on its late-game execution, turning crucial engagements in its favor before completing a comeback victory that shifted the momentum of the series.

With confidence on its side, the defending champion followed up with wins in Games 2 and 3, using disciplined objective setups and superior map control to move within a game of another PKL championship.

The fourth game appeared destined to end in a sweep, but JGame found a lifeline as Boom’s eagerness to close out the series proved costly. Capitalizing on several overextensions, JGame clawed its way back into the match and forced a fifth game behind standout performances from John Kirvy "Kirvsuu" Nulla and Steven "Haru" Buenaventura.

But any hopes of a larger comeback were quickly erased in the decider.

Boom delivered its most dominant showing of the day in Game 5, overwhelming JGame from the opening minutes and securing the championship in less than 11 minutes to complete the 4-1 triumph.

The victory was made even more impressive by the integration of new player Chammy "Chammy1" Nazarrea, who joined a roster that had already established itself as one of the country's strongest lineups.

“Noong unang akala ko, mahirap siya. Kasi, ayun nga. Si Miggy rin nag-adjust siya from Clashlane to Roamer. And ako, parang na ngangapa pa ako. Kasi, established na yung yung mga rotation nila, kung paano gumalaw yung team. And dun pa ako nag-adjust. Until now, nag-adjust pa rin ako. Pero, ayun, sobrang grateful kasi ang bilis nang-growth namin as a team,” Chammy said during the post-match conference.

For his performances throughout the championship series, John Phillex "Daniii" Bulanadi was named Finals Most Valuable Player as Boom secured its third PKL title overall and further strengthened its claim as the country's top Honor of Kings squad after finishing the season without dropping a single series.

Boom and JGame will represent the Philippines at the Honor of Kings Nations Clash (KNC) later this month in Malaysia. Both teams, along with third-place finisher TNT Tropang Alab, will then compete in the Honor of Kings International Championship (KIC) in Indonesia this December as the Philippines looks to continue its rise on the global Honor of Kings stage.

BOOM ESPORTS

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