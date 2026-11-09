GCash builds on its long-standing commitment to making every peso sent home count

GCash has been building its inbound international remittance network since 2018 to enable faster and more affordable transfers when sending money back home to the Philippines. Enjaz Remittance and GCash are waiving transaction fees for Overseas Filipinos in Saudi Arabia from November 1 to 30.

MANILA, Philippines — Behind every remittance is a Filipino working overseas and a family counting on their support. For millions of households across the Philippines, these funds are an essential lifeline covering daily necessities, financing education, meeting healthcare costs, and laying the groundwork to build a better future.

For years, GCash has played an important role in connecting overseas Filipinos to their families through accessible, affordable, and seamless international remittances.

Built on partnerships established over the years with over 78 international money transfer providers, direct-to-wallet transfers, and fee-reduction initiatives, the country's leading finance superapp ensures that Filipinos' hard-earned money reaches loved ones swiftly and securely—directly supporting the government’s efforts to reduce transfer costs and to make financial services more inclusive.

Responsive and proactive support for overseas Filipinos

GCash consistently monitors developments across regions to ensure its support and services remain timely, responsive, and relevant to the needs of Filipinos abroad.

In light of the current situation in Saudi Arabia, Enjaz Remittance and GCash are working together to help ease the financial burden on Filipinos in Saudi Arabia and help them stay connected with their families in the Philippines from November 1 to 30:

Zero transfer fees from Saudi Arabia to the Philippines using Enjaz Pay: Overseas Filipinos can send money to any GCash number in the Philippines with zero transfer fees (0 SAR) using Enjaz Pay.



Overseas Filipinos can send money to any GCash number in the Philippines with zero transfer fees (0 SAR) using Enjaz Pay. Zero service fees via cashback on Bills Pay and Buy Load transactions via GCash: Overseas Filipinos based in Saudi Arabia can get zero service fees, which will be refunded as cashback on service fees incurred for bill payments and load purchases, helping Filipinos stay connected with their families and maintain access to load for important calls, including emergency hotlines.

Amid challenges in the region, sending financial support home and staying connected with loved ones remain top priorities for many Filipinos abroad.

Beyond reducing transfer costs, GCash allows eligible recipients in the Philippines to receive international remittances directly in their wallets without visiting physical remittance centers. GCash remains focused on making remittances more accessible, reducing costs where possible, and improving the convenience of sending and receiving money.

Building a global remittance network

GCash has been building its inbound international remittance network since 2018, establishing partnerships with international money transfer and remittance providers, including Western Union, Ria, Remitly, and Taptap Send to enable seamless, faster, and more affordable transfers when sending money back home to their loved ones in the Philippines.

In March 2026, GCash introduced outbound international transfers to 16 countries, extending its services beyond receiving remittances to sending money overseas.

Alongside this expansion, GCash has worked with international remittance providers to lower transfer costs through discounted fees, zero-fee corridors, and cashback incentives.

“Every peso an overseas Filipino saves on remittance fees is another peso that reaches the people they work so hard for. Making remittances more affordable has been our commitment for years, and we will continue finding ways to make it easier for Filipinos to support their loved ones back home,” Jonathan Que, general manager of GCash International, said.

For more information, visit https://gcash.com/promos/gcash-saudi-promo

Editor’s Note: This press release from GCash is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.