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Eala yields to Liu for runner-up finish in Hong Kong Open

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 8, 2026 | 5:49pm
Eala yields to Liu for runner-up finish in Hong Kong Open
Philippines' Alexandra Eala reacts to a missed point against Claire Liu of the US during their women's singles final match in the Hong Kong Tennis Open in Hong Kong on November 8, 2026.
AFP / Peter Parks

MANILA, Philippines -- Alex Eala will have to wait for her second WTA championship. 

The World No. 17 Eala faltered against World No. 102 Claire Liu, 3-6, 0-6, in the final of the Hong Kong Open Sunday afternoon. 

"First and foremost, I want to congratulate Claire on an amazing tournament, a great week and a great match. Very, very well deserved and congratulations," Eala said after the match. 

"This season has changed my life. It changed my life for the better. I'm really, I'm incredibly proud of the work we've put in this year. And we're the only ones who truly know what it took to arrive to this point in our journey," an emotional Eala added. 

The two tennisters fought tooth and nail in the first set, trading games with Eala tying things up at 3-all. 

After Liu took the lead, 4-3, Eala asked for a medical timeout to have her knee checked. 

From that point on, Liu, turned things up a notch, sweeping the next games to take the first set, 6-3.

But with momentum shifting firmly on Liu’s side, the American bageled the pride of the Philippines as Eala could not find an answer. 

Still, Eala will not be going home empty-handed. She will be bringing home $22,125, or P1.4 million. She will likewise gain 163 points.

ALEX EALA

TENNIS
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