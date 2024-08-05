^

Hidilyn Diaz singles out double Olympic gold winner Yulo's resilience

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 5, 2024 | 12:48am
Philippines' Carlos Edriel Yulo reacts after competing in the artistic gymnastics men's vault final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on August 4, 2024.
Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP

MANILA, Philippines -- More than bringing home a historic second gold medal from the Paris Olympics, Carlos Yulo showed resilience that deserves to be lauded, fellow Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz said.

The trailblazing Diaz lauded Yulo in an Instagram post, minutes after the latter won another gold medal, this time in the men's vault.

“Congratulations ulit Caloy! Ang galing!” she said.

“Ipinagmamalaki kita hindi lang sa mga medalya mo kundi dahil sa hirap na pinagdaanan mo para makamit ang tagumpay, para sa sarili at higit pang lalo, para sa bayan,” she added.

The Filipino went through a lot in the past three years since falling flat in Tokyo in 2021.

Aside from cutting ties with his former coach Munehiro Kugimiya, there is also the issue inside the Yulo household.

But that did not deter Yulo as he dazzled the whole world with a score of 15.116 in the vault.

He finished ahead of Artur Davtyan and Harry Hepworth, who snagged the silver and bronze medals, respectively.

Just about 24 hours before, Yulo brought home his first Olympic gold medal after topping the men’s floor exercise.

And in a span of two days, the 24-year-old gymnast stood on top of the podium as the Lupang Hinirang once again was played.

But unlike Saturday’s scene, where Yulo was visibly and understandably emotional, he was all smiles during the awarding ceremony.

“Magkikita tayo dyan Caloy at mahigpit na yakap mula sa Ate Haidie mo! God bless you!”

With his second medal, the Philippines has now tied its medal tally in Tokyo.

Aside from the Golden Boy, boxers Aira Villegas and Nesthy Petecio are already assured of at least bronze medals.

Fellow Paris Olympic EJ Obiena, who himself will try to vault into a medal, also sent his congratulations to the man of the hour.

“Umidlip lang ako. What a feat. Huge congratulations!!!” he said in an Instagram story.

