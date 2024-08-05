Yulo admits not expecting to win second Olympic gold

Philippines' Carlos Edriel Yulo (gold) poses during the podium ceremony for the artistic gymnastics men's vault event of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on August 4, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines -- It was so nice that Carlos Yulo had to win twice.

After taking home the Philippines’ first gold medal in the Paris Olympics via the floor exercise, the Golden Boy went back 24 hours later and snagged another through the vault.

After winning the historic second gold medal, Yulo admitted that he did not expect the result.

“Hindi ko in-expect na ganun yung kalalabasan. 'Di talaga ako makapaniwala kanina,” he said in an interview as posted by One Sports.

“Relax lang ako kanina kasi, parang ‘Sige, kahit ano na to, walang mawawala sa akin, all out na to.’ Ganun na po yung feeling ko kanina,” he added.

The Filipino battled immense pressure from his opponents, who notched scores that may be difficult to top if you were a normal Olympic athlete.

Ukraine's Nazar Chepurnyi kicked off the competition with an average score of 14.899. Harry Hepworth of Great Britain upped the ante with 14.949, while his countryman Jake Jarman recorded 14.933.

This would make any other athlete’s skin crawl with pressure.

But Caloy is no ordinary athlete.

Yulo showed nerves of steel, ran toward the vault, launched himself into the stratosphere, and just went for broke.

Displaying power and grace, he struck a near-perfect landing that gave him 15.433, the highest thus far.

His second vault was scored a little lower at 14.800, but it was enough to put him at 15.116.

With four other gymnasts set to perform, the Philippines anxiously waited with Yulo as one by one finished their routines.

Artur Davtyan, the Tokyo bronze medalist, came in last, and gave the Filipino a scare after a 14.966 in the first vault.

When the Armenian had the exact same score in the second vault, it solidified Yulo’s gold medal as the Filipino basked in the applause of the audience.

“Crazy, crazy experience talaga ito. Grabe.”

With his performance, the gymnast’s name is now cemented in Philippine history, giving him a strong case as one of the greatest Filipino athletes ever.

And at just 24 years old, the future's still bright for Yulo.