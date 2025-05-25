^

Sports

Romero makes history, enters Top 25 of world polo rankings

Philstar.com
May 25, 2025 | 1:15pm
Romero makes history, enters Top 25 of world polo rankings
Mikee Romero is now World No. 24, with 110 WPT points earned through a stunning debut at the 2025 Gauntlet of Polo.

MANILA, Philippines — In a moment that will be etched in the annals of Philippine sports history, businessman, lawmaker and sportsman Mikee Romero has galloped into prominence — becoming the first Filipino to break into the Top 25 of the World Polo Tour (WPT) amateur rankings.

Romero is now World No. 24, with 110 WPT points earned through a stunning debut at the 2025 Gauntlet of Polo, the most prestigious and demanding polo series in the world. With this feat, he not only becomes the highest-ranked Filipino in WPT history, but he also surpasses Thailand’s Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha and Brunei’s Mateen Bolkiah to become Southeast Asia’s top amateur polo player.

The Gauntlet of Polo — often called the “Olympics of Polo” — is held at the National Polo Center in Florida and comprises three iconic tournaments: the C.V. Whitney Cup, the USPA Gold Cup, and the US Open Polo Championship. For more than a century, this hallowed turf has been the playground of Argentine, American, and European titans. But in 2025, the thunder of Filipino hoofbeats broke through the silence, rewriting history in a sport once thought out of reach for Southeast Asia.

“It still feels surreal,” Romero said. “To be among the Top 25 is a huge honor — but it’s more than a personal milestone. This is a triumph for every Filipino who dares to dream, for a nation that never had a place on this field — until now.”

Mikee Romero poses with daughter Mandy (left) and wife Sheila.

Romero’s GlobalPort Polo Team delivered one of the Gauntlet’s most unexpected and inspiring runs. They toppled global powerhouses La Dolfina/Tamera and Park Place — teams that eventually claimed the series’ top honors. GlobalPort surged to the semifinals of the C.V. Whitney Cup, came within striking distance in the USPA Gold Cup, and fell heartbreakingly short in the US Open quarterfinals, losing 11-10 to La Dolfina/Catamount after leading by a goal with just 80 seconds remaining.

Yet the campaign was more than just wins and losses. It was a mission of national pride. Romero and his team planted the Philippine flag deep into the heart of elite polo territory. Along the way, they also secured second place in the USPA Bronze Cup and captured the Sterling Cup — further cementing their legitimacy on the global stage.

“For us, it wasn’t just about winning — it was about belonging,” Romero declared. “Belonging to the world stage. And I believe we’ve earned that right.”

The WPT ranks players based on their performance in the most competitive tournaments around the globe. For an Asian player — let alone a Filipino — to break into its upper echelon is almost unheard of. Romero’s rise signals a bold new chapter, shattering polo’s colonial boundaries and opening the gates to new cultures, new contenders and a new era.

“This is just the beginning,” Romero said. “We are no longer just spectators — we are players in the arena. And I promise you, the Filipino will ride again.”

MIKEE ROMERO

POLO
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Asian volleyball body's executive committee members lauded

Asian volleyball body's executive committee members lauded

20 hours ago
Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) president Ramon “Tats” Suzara exalted members of the AVC Executive Committee...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas Youth destroys Vietnam by 51 points for rousing SEABA U16 opener

Gilas Youth destroys Vietnam by 51 points for rousing SEABA U16 opener

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 15 hours ago
The Gilas Pilipinas U16 team is off to a dominant start in the FIBA U16 Asia Cup SEABA Qualifiers.
Sports
fbtw
Palarong Pambansa fires off at Marcos turf

Palarong Pambansa fires off at Marcos turf

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
From the Cordilleras in the north to the  Bangsamoros in the south, all paths lead to the Ilocos Norte capital as the...
Sports
fbtw
Hotshots recover, trounce Batang Pier

Hotshots recover, trounce Batang Pier

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 15 hours ago
The Magnolia Hotshots returned to their winning ways after pulling away against the freefalling NorthPort Batang Pier, 106-97,...
Sports
fbtw
Ramos, Gilas ready to face challenge in FIBA Asia Cup sans Sotto

Ramos, Gilas ready to face challenge in FIBA Asia Cup sans Sotto

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 17 hours ago
With Gilas Pilipinas set to miss star big man Kai Sotto for this year’s FIBA Asia Cup, guard Dwight Ramos acknowledged...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pagdanganan struggles to regain early form, trails Bae by 5

Pagdanganan struggles to regain early form, trails Bae by 5

By Jan Veran | 2 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan's hopes of making a big move on moving day fizzled out as the Filipina remained five strokes behind...
Sports
fbtw
Filipino trailblazer Eala set for Grand Slam debut in Paris

Filipino trailblazer Eala set for Grand Slam debut in Paris

5 hours ago
Philippines sensation Alexandra Eala believes she can move up to the next level after her impressive run in Miami this year...
Sports
fbtw
Bae holds on to LPGA lead in Mexico as Pagdanganan falls to joint-18th

Bae holds on to LPGA lead in Mexico as Pagdanganan falls to joint-18th

5 hours ago
Jenny Bae was unable to make the most of a strong start to the third round of the LPGA Riviera Maya Open but held on to a...
Sports
fbtw
Time to shine in Paris

Time to shine in Paris

By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
Birthday girl Alex Eala seeks a historic feat and a fitting present to herself in Round 1 of her French Open main...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with