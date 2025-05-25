Romero makes history, enters Top 25 of world polo rankings

Mikee Romero is now World No. 24, with 110 WPT points earned through a stunning debut at the 2025 Gauntlet of Polo.

MANILA, Philippines — In a moment that will be etched in the annals of Philippine sports history, businessman, lawmaker and sportsman Mikee Romero has galloped into prominence — becoming the first Filipino to break into the Top 25 of the World Polo Tour (WPT) amateur rankings.

Romero is now World No. 24, with 110 WPT points earned through a stunning debut at the 2025 Gauntlet of Polo, the most prestigious and demanding polo series in the world. With this feat, he not only becomes the highest-ranked Filipino in WPT history, but he also surpasses Thailand’s Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha and Brunei’s Mateen Bolkiah to become Southeast Asia’s top amateur polo player.

The Gauntlet of Polo — often called the “Olympics of Polo” — is held at the National Polo Center in Florida and comprises three iconic tournaments: the C.V. Whitney Cup, the USPA Gold Cup, and the US Open Polo Championship. For more than a century, this hallowed turf has been the playground of Argentine, American, and European titans. But in 2025, the thunder of Filipino hoofbeats broke through the silence, rewriting history in a sport once thought out of reach for Southeast Asia.

“It still feels surreal,” Romero said. “To be among the Top 25 is a huge honor — but it’s more than a personal milestone. This is a triumph for every Filipino who dares to dream, for a nation that never had a place on this field — until now.”

Mikee Romero poses with daughter Mandy (left) and wife Sheila.

Romero’s GlobalPort Polo Team delivered one of the Gauntlet’s most unexpected and inspiring runs. They toppled global powerhouses La Dolfina/Tamera and Park Place — teams that eventually claimed the series’ top honors. GlobalPort surged to the semifinals of the C.V. Whitney Cup, came within striking distance in the USPA Gold Cup, and fell heartbreakingly short in the US Open quarterfinals, losing 11-10 to La Dolfina/Catamount after leading by a goal with just 80 seconds remaining.

Yet the campaign was more than just wins and losses. It was a mission of national pride. Romero and his team planted the Philippine flag deep into the heart of elite polo territory. Along the way, they also secured second place in the USPA Bronze Cup and captured the Sterling Cup — further cementing their legitimacy on the global stage.

“For us, it wasn’t just about winning — it was about belonging,” Romero declared. “Belonging to the world stage. And I believe we’ve earned that right.”

The WPT ranks players based on their performance in the most competitive tournaments around the globe. For an Asian player — let alone a Filipino — to break into its upper echelon is almost unheard of. Romero’s rise signals a bold new chapter, shattering polo’s colonial boundaries and opening the gates to new cultures, new contenders and a new era.

“This is just the beginning,” Romero said. “We are no longer just spectators — we are players in the arena. And I promise you, the Filipino will ride again.”