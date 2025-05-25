^

Top young Luzon golfers test mettle in JPGT Finals at Caliraya Springs

May 25, 2025 | 11:45am
Top young Luzon golfers test mettle in JPGT Finals at Caliraya Springs
MANILA, Philippines — The race to the ICTSI Junior PGT Elite Junior Finals intensifies as Luzon’s top young talents head to Caliraya Springs Golf and Country Club for the fourth leg of the Luzon Series, which tees off earlier than expected this Wednesday, May 28, in Caliraya, Laguna.

With national finals berths at stake, the pressure is on for elite junior golfers as they vie for ranking points and division titles in the ICTSI Caliraya Springs Juniors PGT Championship – part of the nationwide series organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc. (PGTI).

Fresh off his victory in the Sherwood leg, Patrick Tambalque leads a stacked boys’ 15-18 division. Expect fireworks as he takes on a powerhouse field that includes Zachary Villaroman, John Paul Agustin, Geoffrey Tan and Enzo Chan, along with promising newcomers Kristoffer Nadales, Nathan Belandres and Vincent Ilagan.

Meanwhile, the girls’ premier division is set for another dramatic showdown. Levonne Talion and Rafa Anciano, fierce rivals throughout the season, are locked in a gripping battle for dominance.

Talion staged a sensational eight-stroke comeback to edge Anciano in a sudden-death thriller at Eagle Ridge in April, but Anciano bounced back with strong performances at Sherwood Hills and a dominant win at Splendido Taal – where Talion was absent – making her the frontrunner heading into Caliraya.

The boys’ 11-14 division also promises tight competition with Race Manhit, Jacob Casuga, Inigo Gallardo, Jose Luis Espinosa and Matthias Espina poised for a close fight. On the girls’ side, expect an exciting clash featuring Alexie Gabi, Kelsey Bernardino, Eliana Dumalaog, Annika Abad and Kendra Garingalao.

In the youngest age group (7-10), Winter Serapio aims to finally clinch her first title after finishing third at Sherwood and runner-up at Splendido. She’ll need to overcome tough competition from Tyly Bernardino, Tyra Garingalao and Penelope Sy, who’s also chasing a breakthrough after back-to-back third-place finishes.

On the boys’ side, two-leg winner Zach Guico seeks to complete a hat trick as he fends off challenges from Asher Abad, Kenzo Tan, Alexian Ching and Connor Sy.

The Luzon leg is part of a broader talent search initiated by ICTSI in 2023 to identify and develop promising young golfers nationwide. Following three successful Luzon legs, the Visayas-Mindanao Series kicked off earlier this month with the JPGT Mactan Island Championship.

However, natural events disrupted the Visayas swing. Due to the eruption of Mt. Kanlaon, the Negros Occidental and Bacolod tournaments have been postponed. The ICTSI Negros Occidental Championship will now take place on September 15-17, while dates for the Bacolod event at Murcia, Binitin are still under review.

Meanwhile, the Mindanao series remains on schedule, beginning with the Del Monte Golf Club leg in Bukidnon (June 25-27), followed by Pueblo de Oro (July 1-3), South Pacific Championship (July 9-11), and the Apo Golf Championship (July 14-16).

To earn a spot in the Elite Junior Finals at The Country Club later this year, participants must compete in at least three regional series events. The top four players per division at the end of the seven-leg series will earn a coveted slot in the North vs. South Finals Series, marking the culmination of one of the country’s most prestigious junior golf circuits.

