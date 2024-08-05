Carlos Yulo's double gold catapults Philippines up Olympic medal rankings

Philippines' Carlos Edriel Yulo (gold) poses during the podium ceremony for the artistic gymnastics men's vault event of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on August 4, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Thanks to Carlos Yulo's double gold-medal finish, the Philippines moved up 10 places from 31st to 21st of 184 teams in the medal rankings at the 2024 Paris Olympics overnight on Monday.

The new count ties the Philippines with Azerbaijan and Serbia, each with two gold medals.

The boost in standing was due to gymnast Carlos Yulo's historic men's vault and men's floor exercise performances, making him the first Filipino to bring home two medals, and gold ones at that, from an Olympics.

Also with two gold medals so far is Hong Kong, Belgium, Croatia, Ukraine, Sweden and New Zealand. These teams, however, rank higher than the Philippines in terms of medal count.

2024 Paris Olympics/screenshot Paris Olympics team / country medal tally as of Aug. 5, 2024.

Leading the pack is the United States, outranking China on Monday. The two teams are tied 19 gold medals, but the U.S. has 26 silver medals and 26 bronze winnings. China, meanwhile, has 15 silvers and 11 bronze ones.

The games and matches will continue this week through Sunday, August 11. The Philippines is also guaranteed of at least two more bronze medals after Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas' excellent showing in women's boxing.

TRACK Team Philippines athletes at the Paris Olympics