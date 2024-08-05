^

Sports

Carlos Yulo's double gold catapults Philippines up Olympic medal rankings

Philstar.com
August 5, 2024 | 8:49am
Carlos Yulo's double gold catapults Philippines up Olympic medal rankings
Philippines' Carlos Edriel Yulo (gold) poses during the podium ceremony for the artistic gymnastics men's vault event of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on August 4, 2024.
AFP / Paul Ellis

MANILA, Philippines — Thanks to Carlos Yulo's double gold-medal finish, the Philippines moved up 10 places from 31st to 21st of 184 teams in the medal rankings at the 2024 Paris Olympics overnight on Monday.    

The new count ties the Philippines with Azerbaijan and Serbia, each with two gold medals.

The boost in standing was due to gymnast Carlos Yulo's historic men's vault and men's floor exercise performances, making him the first Filipino to bring home two medals, and gold ones at that, from an Olympics.

Also with two gold medals so far is Hong Kong, Belgium, Croatia, Ukraine, Sweden and New Zealand. These teams, however, rank higher than the Philippines in terms of medal count.

Paris Olympics team / country medal tally as of Aug. 5, 2024.
2024 Paris Olympics/screenshot

Leading the pack is the United States, outranking China on Monday. The two teams are tied 19 gold medals, but the U.S. has 26 silver medals and 26 bronze winnings. China, meanwhile, has 15 silvers and 11 bronze ones.

The games and matches will continue this week through Sunday, August 11. The Philippines is also guaranteed of at least two more bronze medals after Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas' excellent showing in women's boxing.

TRACK Team Philippines athletes at the Paris Olympics

vuukle comment

2024 PARIS OLYMPICS

CARLOS YULO

GOLD MEDAL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
So far, so good for EJ Obiena

So far, so good for EJ Obiena

By Nelson Beltran | 9 hours ago
For the second straight Olympics, EJ Obiena vies in the pole vault final, promising one thing.
Sports
fbtw
Sure medals for Petecio, Villegas

Sure medals for Petecio, Villegas

By Nelson Beltran | 9 hours ago
Nesthy Petecio put up yet another masterclass act while Aira Villegas showed grit and guts in contrasting victories producing...
Sports
fbtw
Diaz tells Yulo: Enjoy fruits of your labor

Diaz tells Yulo: Enjoy fruits of your labor

By John Bryan Ulanday | 9 hours ago
Millions of Filipinos stayed up late Saturday, glued to all available platforms, live and on-demand, to witness history –...
Sports
fbtw
Team USA meets Brazil in quarterfinals

Team USA meets Brazil in quarterfinals

9 hours ago
The unbeaten USA squad led by NBA superstar Lebron James will play Brazil on Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the men’s...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic wins Olympic gold to complete career Golden Slam

Djokovic wins Olympic gold to complete career Golden Slam

9 hours ago
Novak Djokovic defeated Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday to claim a maiden Olympic title and become just the fifth player to complete...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Crowded leaderboard expected at Del Monte

Crowded leaderboard expected at Del Monte

9 hours ago
Patrick Tambalque rejoins the ICTSI Junior PGT Series with his sights firmly on a third leg victory and a coveted spot in...
Sports
fbtw

Gold for Ukraine

9 hours ago
Ukraine won its first gold medal of the Paris Olympics on Saturday when its fencers triumphed in the women’s sabre team competition.
Sports
fbtw
2028 Olympics: Gilas&rsquo; true goal

2028 Olympics: Gilas’ true goal

By Bill Velasco | 9 hours ago
It is the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles that the Gilas Pilipinas men’s national basketball team has been targeting all...
Sports
fbtw
Yulo rules gymnastics vault for historic double Olympic gold

Yulo rules gymnastics vault for historic double Olympic gold

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 10 hours ago
One and done? No thanks, says Carlos Yulo.
Sports
fbtw
Petecio outpoints Chinese foe, guarantees another Olympic medal for Philippines

Petecio outpoints Chinese foe, guarantees another Olympic medal for Philippines

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 11 hours ago
It's another sure Olympic medal for the Philippines in Paris.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with