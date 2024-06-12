^

Sports

LoL Esports announces new leagues for 2025 season

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
June 12, 2024 | 10:30am
LoL Esports announces new leagues for 2025 season
View of the League of Legends World Championship 2023 stage during the Grand Finals on November 19, 2023, at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea.
Riot Games

MANILA, Philippines – Riot Games has announced major changes in the competitive scene of its popular battle arena game League of Legends (LoL). In 2025, two new leagues will join the ecosystem of LoL esports: Americas and APAC.

The new league in Asia Pacific (APAC) will bring together top teams from Vietnam, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Macao, Japan, Oceania, and the rest of Southeast Asia in a single league that will showcase regular inter-regional competitions with the best talent, diverse matchups, and fresh rivalries. This will bring together previous competitive tournaments Vietnam Championship Series (VCS), Pacific Championship Series (PCS), League of Legends Japan League (LJL) and League of Legends Circuit Oceania (LCO), which previously earned spots to either the Mid-Season Invitational (MSI) or the LoL World Championship based on slot allocations or by regional performance.

In the current plan announced, eight teams will make up the APAC league with teams currently participating in the 2024 Summer splits of VCS, PCS, LJL and LCO, composing the lineup of the 2025 season by winning their respective tournaments. In future seasons, a promotion and relegation model will be used to keep a competitive ecosystem for the region.

The new APAC league will operate with a three-split season, aligned with the new global split structure that Riot Games introduced for all regions. The first split will qualify one team for a new global tournament in March, where they will face off against the best teams from the other four regions. The second split will qualify two teams for the Mid-Season Invitational (MSI) in July, and the third and final split will culminate with the APAC Regional Championship, where three teams will advance to the World Championship (Worlds) in October, the biggest LoL esports event of the year.

Similarly, the new Americas league will see the fusion of North America's League Championship Series (LCS), Brazil's Campeonato Brasileiro de League of Legends (CBLOL) and Latin America's Liga Latinoamérica (LLA) with current teams competing for their 2025 slot in the new league, having the same splits with APAC and the current regions in LoL esports.

Besides the introduction of the new leagues, LoL Esports will also implement a version of “Fearless Draft” for best-of series in the regional and international rounds of the new tournament. In a best-of-series, Fearless Draft effectively bans champions picked in prior games in the series.

In the local setting, Riot Games Philippines is currently hosting the biggest Philippine League of Legends tournament yet, Liga Republika, evolving from last year's Empyrean Cup. Registration is ongoing for Liga Republika's 2024 Open Qualifiers which will begin in July.

"We’re pushing the boundaries of LoL Esports by developing innovative strategies that integrate entertainment, partners, and League of Legends, giving fans new ways to engage with our sport. Examples include co-streaming, Worlds Fan Fest, Hall of Legends, and more. We believe changes outlined here will result in a more competitive and entertaining sport for fans and a more sustainable business model for our teams and Riot Games. We expect it’ll continue to provide us with unforgettable, epic moments as well. It will take time to prove these changes work, and we’ll closely monitor their impact and adjust where we feel it can be beneficial. Thank you to all of our fans, pro players, and teams around the World. We look forward to seeing your feedback," said Riot Games.

vuukle comment

ESPORTS

GAMING
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PSC Cup to raise funds for Olympians

PSC Cup to raise funds for Olympians

11 hours ago
The Philippine Sports Commission is looking to raise around P2 million to P2.5 million to fund the athletes bound for the...
Sports
fbtw
PCU-Dasma crowned UCAL 3x3 champion

PCU-Dasma crowned UCAL 3x3 champion

11 hours ago
Philippine Christian University-Dasmariñas was beaten twice in the gold medal match but still emerged the overall champion...
Sports
fbtw
Perlas ng Silangan cagefest all set

Perlas ng Silangan cagefest all set

11 hours ago
A brand-new league that is purely developmental comes to fore when the Perlas ng Silangan Basketball League comes off the...
Sports
fbtw
Go advocates for health, fitness

Go advocates for health, fitness

11 hours ago
Sen. Bong Go called on the youth to get more involved in sports as a strategic approach to divert them from the dangers of...
Sports
fbtw
'Perlas' developmental hoops league tips off July 24

'Perlas' developmental hoops league tips off July 24

19 hours ago
A brand-new league that is purely developmental comes to fore when the Perlas ng Silangan Basketball League comes off the...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Porzingis determined to play despite injury

Porzingis determined to play despite injury

1 hour ago
Kristaps Porzingis said Tuesday (Wednesday Manila time) he is determined to suit up for Boston against Dallas in Game 3 of...
Sports
fbtw
Irving channeling 2016 as Mavs plot NBA Finals rally

Irving channeling 2016 as Mavs plot NBA Finals rally

1 hour ago
Kyrie Irving is drawing from the experience of Cleveland's 2016 NBA Finals comeback as he attempts to help dig the Dallas...
Sports
fbtw
De Guzman caps perfect run with title

De Guzman caps perfect run with title

11 hours ago
Mika de Guzman completed an undefeated run to defend her women’s singles title in the Philippine Badminton Open after...
Sports
fbtw
Espinosa, Macasaet breeze through at Pinewoods

Espinosa, Macasaet breeze through at Pinewoods

11 hours ago
Jose Luis Espinosa and Brianna Macasaet turned the final round of their 36-hole competition into a triumphant march, capitalizing...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with