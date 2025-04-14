^

Philippine Athletics Championships up for discussion at PSA Forum

Philstar.com
April 14, 2025 | 2:53pm
MANILA, Philippines — The 2025 edition of the Philippine Athletics Championships will be talked about in the Tuesday, April 15, session of the Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum at the conference hall of the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

National track and field head coach Dario De Rosas and deputy coach Jeoffrey Chua will be joined by executive assistant Reli De Leon to discuss this year’s staging of the event to be held at the New Clark City Athletics Stadium in Capas, Tarlac from May 1-4.

The session starts at 10:30 a.m.

Presented by San Miguel Corporation, Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, MILO, PLDT/Smart, and the country’s 24/7 sports app ArenaPlus, the public sports program is livestreamed via the PSA Facebook page fb.com/PhilippineSportswritersAssociation.

The Forum is also aired on a delayed basis over Radyo Pilipinas 2 and shared in its official Facebook page Radyo Pilipinas 2 sports.

