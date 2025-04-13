FiberXers crush Bossing

Converge's Justin Arana (15) drives past the defense of the Blackwater Bossing during their PBA Philippine Cup matchup Sunday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Converge FiberXers returned to their winning ways after obliterating the Blackwater Bossing by 31 points, 111-80, in their PBA Philippine Cup clash Sunday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

Converge, who previously absorbed an 83-71 defeat at the hands of the Magnolia Hotshots, outscored Blackwater 60-29 in the middle quarters as they cruised through to the final buzzer.

Justin Arana and Justine Baltazar flexed their muscles inside with double-doubles. The former had 19 points and 11 rebounds, while the latter had 16 markers and 10 boards. Schonny Winston added 16 points, five assists and three rebounds.

The Bossing were leading by one, 37-36, with 3:35 remaining in the first half after an RK Ilagan jumper.

But a huge 13-1 run capped by a 3-pointer by JL delos Santos pushed Converge ahead, 49-38, at the half.

This set the tone the rest of the way, as the FiberXers started to break the game wide open.

Converge outscored the Bossing 32-15 in the third quarter as they led by 28, 81-53, after the period.

The advantage grew to as much as 35 points, 111-76, with about 22 seconds left, before a 4-pointer by Prince Caperal set the final score.

Rey Suerte had 11 points for the FiberXers while Bryan Santos had 10.

Ilagan top-scored for Blackwater with 19 markers and three boards, while Richard Escoto had 11 markers.

Sedrick Barefield struggled mightily from the field, shooting just 1-of-10 for five points and a game-worst +- of -35.

Converge shot 50.6% from the field as they made 41-of-81 field goals, as well as 11 3-pointers. On the other hand, the Bossing made just 27 of their 78 attempts from the floor.

The PBA will return next week after the Holy Week break.