Bugna, Rodriguez win big in PPS Iloilo tennis tilt

April 14, 2025 | 1:02pm
Bugna, Rodriguez win big in PPS Iloilo tennis tilt

MANILA, Philippines — Kathryn Bugna continued her impressive streak at the Semana Sang Iloilo National Juniors Tennis Championships at the Iloilo Sports Complex over the weekend, adding the girls’ 18-and-under crown to her growing collection in the PPS-PEPP national circuit.

The Batang Onay Tennis Club ace from Brgy. RSB La Carlota City defeated top seed Alexandra Onte, 6-1, 6-3, in the finals, reinforcing her dominance after claiming the 14- and 16-and-U titles earlier in the Group 2 tournament presented by Dunlop.

Bugna, who claimed the 14- and 16-and-U titles in the recent MAC’s Crankit tournament, earlier dismantled Donarose Olavides, 6-1, 6-1, in the 14-and-U final and cruised past Atila De Ocampo, 6-1, 6-3, in the 16-and-U title match in the week-long tournament held under the PPS-PEPP program, spearheaded by Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro.

In the boys’ side, Andrian Rodriguez emerged as the surprise package, toppling No. 1 seed Ian Ituriaga, 6-3, 7-5, to seize the 18-and-U title.

Anthony Castigador, another standout, followed up his 14-and-U title at MAC’s Crankit with victories in both the 14-and-U (6-1, 6-3 over Francisco De Juan III) and 16-and-U (6-2, 7-6(1) over Rodriguez) divisions.

De Juan bounced back with a solid win in the 12-and-U division, defeating Robertson Olavides, 6-3, 6-3.

Donarose Olavides, meanwhile, clinched the girls’ title with a 3-6, 4-3 (ret.) win over Diana Alcarde, and dominated the 10-and-under unisex division with a 4-0, 4-0 shutout against Kyrie Alturino.

In Legends division, Tyrone Javero and Danny Sajonia edged Onyok Anasta/Adrian Gajasan, 8-6, in the 30s finals; Anasta and Gajasan returned the favor, 8-4 over Javero and Sajonia in the 40s category; while Jonito Crisosto and Rodel Borres beat Sajonia and Jun Cabalhug, 8-4, for the 50s title.

Jovy Morante and Gene Caymo routed Anot Balgos and Dante Ambungan, 8-3, to seize the 60s championship.

In other categories, Miru Tupas and Lucien Caiman routed Aron Palomo/Mario Ventura, 8-0, in Class B; Edgar Pestano and John Valaquio edged Lean Baoy and Rosa Gollondrina, 8-7(8), for Class C title; and July Uy and Aleyde Perez defeated Patricia Montelibano and Charina Garcia, 8-5, to capture the Class D plum,

Meanwhile, in juniors doubles, Rodriguez and Castigador defeated Aaron Lopez and James Perlas, 8-6, while De Ocampo and Besper Zapatos crushed Onte and Aleeva Suace, 8-2, to share the 18-and U titles; De Juan and Robert Olavides routed Marben Almarin Jr. and Phine Billones, 8-2, and Bugna and Theriz Zapatos edged Alcarde and Joy Crisosto, 8-5, for the 14-and-U crowns.

Brice Chavez and JM Perlas beat Alturino and Alekzander Lorenzo, 8-2, for the 10-and-U trophy.

