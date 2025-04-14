^

Sports

Mapua's Ong, San Andres gain NCAA volleyball Player of the Week honors

Philstar.com
April 14, 2025 | 1:15pm
Mapua's Ong, San Andres gain NCAA volleyball Player of the Week honors
Barbie San Andres (left) and Nicole Ong of Mapua
NCAA Philippines / GMA-7

MANILA, Philippines — Mapua University remained at the upper echelon of the NCAA Season 100 women’s and men's volleyball tournament, thanks to the heroics of veterans Nicole Ong and Barbie San Andres.

Both the Intramuros-based spikers were feted as the Collegiate Press Corps NCAA Players of the Week for the period of April 3-12, presented by the Philippine Sports Commission, for their exemplary efforts in both their respective divisions.

For one, Ong held it down for the Lady Cardinals for two straight wins en route to a 7-2 win-loss card at the end of the first round and join the logjam at the top spot with Colegio de San Juan de Letran, De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde, and University of Perpetual Help System DALTA.

On April 3, the 22-year-old middle blocker registered 14 points, including two blocks, to help Mapua zoom past defending champions Lady Blazers, 25-20, 11-25, 27-25, 25-21.

“I think nandun din 'yung adrenaline and gigil for this game kasi sino bang hindi gusto manalo," said Ong after the Benilde match.

Then just two days after, the Lady Cardinal standout followed up right away with 10 points in the squad’s 25-20, 25-23, 23-25, 25-17 win over the Lady Altas.

Ong defeated teammate Nadine Berces, Arellano's Pauline De Guzman, and LPU's Johna Dolorito in the recognition also backed by Discovery Suites and World Balance.

Over at the men's division, San Andres was a key factor in the Cardinals’ 2-0 record this past week as Mapua wrapped the first round with an unblemished record of nine wins.

Most recently, San Andres helped Mapua end the first round with a 25-20, 31-33, 25-16, 21-25, 15-11 victory over the reigning champions University of Perpetual Help System DALTA on April 5 where the all-around spiker finished with a stellar game of 20 points built on 19 attacks, 20 excellent receptions and nine digs.

Just days prior to that momentous win over the Altas, the 24-year-old hitter also flaunted his mastery over then-undefeated De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde with a triple-double outing of 27 points from 21 attacks, four aces, and two blocks, and caught 13 excellent receptions and 10 digs in a dominant 25-17, 21-25, 28-26, 26-24 victory.

"Kung paano po kami mag-prepare sa ibang games, lahat ng kalaban tini-treat namin sila as pantay-pantay kasi kami ang may control sa game namin," San Andres said after their match against Benilde.

San Andres edged out fellow Carindal Juancho Barba, Letran’s Bembem Bautista and Arellano’s Jiwen Sinuto for the weekly citation being deliberated and voted upon by print and online media regularly covering the collegiate beat. 

The league is now on a short break in observance of the Holy Week as the second round of elimination is set to commence next week.

BARBIE SAN ANDRES

CARDINALS

LADY CARDINALS

MAPUA

NCAA PHILIPPINES

NICOLE ONG

VOLLEYBALL
