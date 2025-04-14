Tigresses, Aguilas dispute WMPBL championship

Game on Wednesday

(Rizal Memorial Coliseum)

6 p.m. – UST vs. Pilipinas Aguilas (Finals Game 1)

MANILA, Philippines — University of Santo Tomas and Pilipinas Aguilas booked a finals showdown in the 2025 Women’s Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Invitational Tournament after emerging victorious Sunday in their respective knockout semifinal matchups at the New Era Gym in Quezon City.

The Growling Tigresses imposed their will on the Galeries Tower Skyrisers, 67-54, while the Aguilas overwhelmed Discovery Perlas, 65-48, in a pair of decisive semifinal victories — paving the way for a best-of-three finals showdown set to begin on Wednesday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

Meanwhile, Game 2 is set for April 20, with a potential Game 3 scheduled for April 23. Both matches will be held at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

"On behalf of the WMPBL, I would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Philippine Sports Commission, especially to Chairman Dickie Bachmann and Sports Facilities Division Chief Ms. Julia Llanto, for allowing us to use their facilities for our historic finals," said WMPBL president John Kallos.

"This milestone would not have been possible without the efforts of our Commissioner, Coach Haydee Ong. We are hopeful that the WMPBL Finals between UST and the Pilipinas Aguilas will be one for the books."

It was a wire-to-wire victory for UST, which led by as much as 22 points in the second quarter and never looked back, showcasing their trademark defensive grit and balanced offense to keep the Skyrisers at bay from start to finish.

“Syempre masaya na nanalo. Pero of course, this doesn’t prove anything. Gusto namin manalo pa at mag-champion,” said Growling Tigresses head coach Ged Austria.

“Masaya dahil sumunod ‘yung mga bata sa sistema, when we say effort, sistema, discipline, stick to the system, talagang true to what I say sumunod sila and nakakatuwa rin ‘yung effort nila today,” he added.

UAAP Season 85 Most Valuable Player Eka Soriano scattered 13 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two steals for the Growling Tigresses, while Kent Pastrana registered a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds, along with six assists and five steals.

CJ Maglupay flirted with a double-double by finishing nine points and nine boards, while rookie Gin Relliquette had nine points, two rebounds, and two assists in the finals-clinching victory in the league backed by Manny Pacquiao, Sen. Francis Tolentino and the MPBL Party-list.

On the other hand, Princess Fabruada was the lone bright spot for the Skyrisers with 17 points, four rebounds, four assists, and four steals.

Cindy Resultay, who erupted for 27 points against Philippine Navy in the quarterfinals, was held to just nine points, though she still contributed eight rebounds, four assists, and three steals. Ambie Almazan also had a tough outing, finishing with only seven points despite grabbing 13 rebounds.

Also scoring a huge win was Pilipinas Aguilas in the league supported by sponsors Uratex, Discovery Suites, Red Dynasty, Gotobox, Gerry’s Grill, Prettiest, Team Graphitee, Evo Performance Helmets, Ryzen Helmets, Katinko, Dorayd, Sogo Hotel, Global Bosny Manufacturing and Bavin.

The Aguilas began to pull away late in the third quarter, with Alexis Pana and Elaine Etang knocking down back-to-back baskets to extend the lead to 51-31 early in the fourth, effectively shutting the door on any Perlas comeback attempt.

Pana spearheaded a balanced offensive strike for the Pilipinas Aguilas with 15 points, nine rebounds, four assists, and four steals, while Mar Prado managed a double-double of 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Chack Cabinbin came up with 13 points, nine assists, and seven rebounds, while Etang had 13 points and five rebounds in the win as the Aguilas booted out Discovery, who entered the game riding a red-hot seven-game winning streak.

On the other hand, Allana Lim ended with 14 points and seven rebounds to pace the Perlas. Tantoy Ferrer finished with 10 points and eight boards, while Camille Sambile and Raiza Palmera-Dy had nine points apiece.

The scores:

First Game

UST 67 – Soriano 13, Pastrana 12, Relliquette 9, Maglupay 9, Onianwa 6, Danganan 5, Bron 4, Pescador 3, Tacatac 2, Ambos 2, Sierba 2, McAlary 0, Serrano 0.

Galeries Tower 54 – Fabruada 17, Resultay 9, Almazan 7, Canuto 7, Sandel 4, Tecson 3, Buendia 3, Lacayanga 2, Manzanares 2, Buscar 0, Vacalaeres 0.

Quarterscores: 20-12, 44-24, 56-40, 67-54

Second Game

Pilipinas Aguilas 65 – Pana 15, Prado 14, Cabinbin 13, Etang 13, Adeshina 4, Omopia 3, Apag 3, Ramos 0, Padilla 0, Guytingco 0, Escotido 0, Cac 0, Limbago 0.

Discovery 48 – Lim 14, Ferrer 10, Sambile 9, Palmera-Dy 9, Anies 2, Galicia 2, Candelario 2, Gloriani 0, Villasin 0, Borja 0.

Quarterscores: 14-14, 31-22, 46-31, 65-48