The greatest

THE GAME OF MY LIFE - Bill Velasco - The Philippine Star
April 14, 2025 | 12:00am

The Philippine Basketball Association celebrates 50 years of ups and downs. Seeing all of its greatest players together on one stage triggered a lot of memories for those of us who’ve been around long enough. Generations of fans remember the glory days of the league as an entertainment juggernaut. We’ve also been with the PBA in the years that were not so good. It’s been a half-century of rediscovery and reinvention. We’ve seen players come and go and inspire succeeding generations of heroes. The teams and names of players may have changed, but the thrill and excitement are still the most competitive. This time, it’s about the 10 who have rightfully been added to the list of its greatest players.

In separate interviews with The STAR and dwAN 1206 AM, this writer was able to plumb the thoughts of Jeff Cariaso, Manny Victorino and Bong Hawkins on their inclusion in the league’s 50 greatest players of all time.

“What’s nice is you being recognized even after your playing career,” says The Jet, who retired in 2010. “It’s really special to me and I feel really blessed for being recognized. I was spoiled at Alaska.”

Cariaso also reveals that he worked hard to be useful on both ends of the floor, winning Rookie of the Year in 1995. Hawkins, who entered the league earlier after leading University of Perpetual Help to the NCAA finals in 1989, was one of the building blocks of the Milkmen’s rise in the 1990’s. He joined Johnny Abarrientos and Jojo Lastimosa on the 1996 PBA Mythical Team when they won a Grand Slam in 1996.

“From the start of the time I was with Alaska until the end, that was where my career flourished,” Hawkins admits. “When I entered, we weren’t a winning team yet. We had to get some more players and build the system. After that came so many finals and championships.”

Despite having to play with great veterans from Crispa and Toyota with Great Taste, Victorino found his place: a big man who ran the floor relentlessly. He was way ahead of his time.

“Even when I was still a kid, I loved to run,” says Victorino. “We won all those championships with Great Taste by always working hard and doing our best. It’s a blessing to be honored.”

With the new additions, the PBA has healed the wounds of omissions of the past, and honored those who rightly deserve it. More power.

