Eala begins Oeiras Ladies Open campaign as top seed

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
April 14, 2025 | 1:38pm
Alex Eala will kick off her campaign at the Oeiras Ladies Open in Portugal on Monday afternoon (Manila time) against the Netherlands’ Anouk Koevermans.
MANILA, Philippines — Following a magical run in Miami a few weeks ago, Filipina tennis sensation Alex Eala is back on the court, this time as the No. 1 seed. 

Eala will kick off her campaign at the Oeiras Ladies Open in Portugal on Monday afternoon (Manila time) against the Netherlands’ Anouk Koevermans.

Eala, who reached a career-high world ranking of 72nd as of Monday, will have all eyes on her as she takes on the World No. 182 Dutch tennister in singles’ play.

Last month, Eala had a legendary campaign in the Miami Open, taking one big fish after another. 

She outlasted then-World No. 73 Katie Volynets in the first round, before blasting then-World No. 25 Jelena Ostapenko. 

With momentum fully on her side, Eala stunned World No. 5 Madison Keys and World No. 2 Iga Swiatek in succession.

She, however, bowed out of the tourney against World No. 4 Jessica Pegula, but not without putting up a fight, losing in three sets.

This flung Eala to her career-high in ranking and a top seed at the WTA 125 tournament.

Eala will likewise see action in doubles, as she teams up with Volynets. The pair will face the duo of Christina Rosca and Carmen Corley on Tuesday (Manila time). 

