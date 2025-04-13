Fuel Masters power down Bolts to enter win column

MANILA, Philippines -- The Phoenix Fuel Masters finally tallied their first win of the PBA Philippine Cup after dealing defending champions Meralco Bolts their second straight loss, 109-97, Sunday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

Phoenix finally arrested their two-game slide as they started the game on fire and never looked back.

Tyler Tio powered the Fuel Masters with 22 points, six assists and two rebounds, while Ricci Rivero added 20 markers, five boards and two dimes to go with two swats. Jason Perkins had a triumphant return on the court with 19 points.

Phoenix led by as many as 18 points in the first quarter, 31-13, with the team connecting on four 3-pointers in the opening frame.

The Fuel Masters then continued their onslaught and led by 26 points, 90-64, after a pair of free throws by Kai Ballungay.

Meralco got to within 13 points, 99-86, after back-to-back shots by Chris Newsome with more than four minutes remaining.

But Rivero, Sean Manganti, Simon Camachon and Tio put on the finishing touches down the stretch to help Phoenix rise to a 1-2 win-loss record.

Newsome paced the 2-2 Bolts with 18 points, three rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block. Bong Quinto chipped in 17 markers, while Aaron Black and Toto Jose had 12 apiece. The former had nine assists and four rebounds, while the latter had 17 boards.

Both teams will be returning to action after the Holy Week break.