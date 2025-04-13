Danny Seigle 'privileged' to be among PBA's 50 'Greatest'

Danny Seigle (center) is now part of the 50 greatest PBA players.

MANILA, Philippines -- "The Dynamite" is golden.

Danny Seigle underscored how big of a privilege it is to be included in the PBA’s 50 greatest players.

The 6-foot-6 forward is one of the most potent offensive weapons in the PBA during his time, using his size to blow past his defenders while also being a respectable 3-point shooter.

He won eight championships and was named Finals Most Valuable Player four times in his lengthy PBA career.

And now, he is among the PBA elites as part of the 10 new players graced into the exclusive list.

During the formal induction of the 10 new players Friday at the Solaire Resort North in Quezon City, Seigle said that he is overjoyed with the honor.

“It's a privilege to be with such a great company. Coming in with June Mar Fajardo, probably the best player. He's the GOAT. And then, of course, Jeff Cariaso, who is a mentor to me. My dad's favorite player, Nelson Asaytono. So it's a great privilege,” he told reporters.

There were a lot of basketball fans who thought Seigle deserved to be included in the list as early as the top 40, but asked about this, the winger said he “does not know about that”.

“I was hoping, I was praying. I know there was a lot of conversation about not making the top 40, but I'm here in the present, I'm very happy,” he said.

“For me, I totally respect and completely respect the process and the selection committees… I'm just stuck in the moment right now and happy to be here.”

For his part, Seigle’s running mate during his time with the Beermen, Danny Ildefonso, said that Seigle “really deserves” to be a part of the list.

“Yung sinasabi nga, DI saka DS… Halos lahat, maganda and memorable ang pagsasama namin ni DS, kasi nga maganda ang relationship namin sa San Miguel,” Ildefonso told reporters in a separate interview.

He also congratulated former teammate Asaytono for his inclusion, whom he said was a big help for him as a rookie trying to make a name for himself in the pros.

“The Demolition Man” ,however, also rooted for the inclusion of another past teammate in the list — Olsen Racela.

“Pwede pa ba isama?” he said jokingly.

“Oo nga ano, hindi pa kasama si Olsen. Tayo naman, hanggang doon lang ang kaya natin, pero may mas magaling mamili. I know naman, si Olsen, naiintindihan naman niya. So, antay na lang siya 10 years ulit. Joke lang,” Ildefonso added.

Ildefonso, who was named in the 40 greatest players back in 2015, said that he would not win championships without Seigle and Racela.

“Hindi magiging magaan yung... magaan yung trabaho ko sa loob kung wala si DS. Nagiging magaan yung trabaho ko. Kasi nga, dalawa kami. Olsen pa,” he said.

“Ang laking pasalamat ko sa kanila, yung mga nakasama ko sa San Miguel. Nyoong time namin, lahat ng mga championship and hindi ako makaka-MVP kung wala yung mga kasama ko.”

Aside from Seigle, Fajardo, Cariaso and Asaytono, PBA icons Bong Hawkins, Abe King, Scottie Thompson, Arnie Tuadles, Manny Victorino and Yoyoy Villamin complete the new 10 additions to the greatest list.