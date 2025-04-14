ONIC Philippines extends title streak with SPS Mobile Masters crown

MANILA, Philippines — ONIC Philippines just added another trophy to its growing haul as they dominated the ESL Snapdragon Pro Series (SPS) Mobile Masters held offline in Indonesia over the weekend.

Having won the APAC leg of the tournament last February, the reigning world champion breezed through the group stages of the Mobile Masters, banking a 5-0 record and dispatching the likes of Indonesia powerhouses Team Liquid Indonesia and Bigetron Esports, as well as Turkey's Papara SuperMassive, China's YBinGame and Latin America's Influence Rage.

In the other group, fellow Filipino bet Team Falcons Philippines had a rocky start, dropping its match against ONIC Esports, 1-2. But the squad managed to get its bearings to notch 2-0 wins over Turkey's Aurora, Team Falcons and Latin America's Alpha7 Esports. They, however, would end the group stages on a low note with a 0-2 defeat against RRQ Hoshi.

In the playoffs, Team Falcons PH was able to fend off Bigetron Esports (3-1) to set up an all-Filipino semifinal against ONIC Philippines. Despite losing the first game, the Super Family was able to take down its fellow Filipino team, 3-1, to secure a spot in the grand finals.

On the other side of the bracket, the all-Indonesia team lineup saw Team Liquid Philippines eliminate ONIC Esports, only to stumble against the kingdom of RRQ Hoshi.

In the best-of-seven grand finals, ONIC Philippines managed to turn the tide to take the opener, only for RRQ to take Game 2 and equalize the series. But it would be the team’s only success in the series as ONIC Philippines dominated Games 3 and 4 to propel them to match point.

In Game 5, RRQ Hoshi looked to be on the brink of extending the series. It maintained the lead throughout the game until the fourth lord of the game, trying to end things with a push at the top lane. But ONIC Philippines showcased its mastery of Mobile Legends when three of its players went to defend the base. ONIC’s top damage dealers, Duane “Kelra” Pillas and Cyric "K1NGKONG" Perez, not only secured the lord but had wiped out most of the players of RRQ with Muhammad "ToYy" Rizky fleeing. But Borris “Brusko” Parro, Jann Kirk “Kirk” Gutierrez and Frince "Super Frince" Ramirez were able to punish the failed split push to secure the wipeout and win the series.

With the win, ONIC Philippines extended its tournament win streak to four. The squad started last year when it won Season 14 of the Mobile Legends Professional League Philippines (MPL PH) followed by a win in Malaysia during the M6 World Championship, and the APAC leg of the ESL Snapdragon Pro Series Season 6 last February.

The team hopes to secure back-to-back MPL PH trophies as the league's 15th season returns on April 25.