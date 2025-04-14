Greenies force rubber vs Altalettes

MANILA, Philippines — La Salle-Greenhills rallied from four points down late as it foiled University of Perpetual Help’s historic high school basketball title bid while bolstering its own championship aspirations with a 95-91 win yesterday in NCAA Season 100 at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

Guillan Quines came through with 35 points, 11 rebounds, five steals and four assists while Migz Osis chipped in 16 points including five points – the go-ahead basket in transition and three mammoth free throws – late that helped seal the win for the Greenies.

It knotted the short series at one game apiece and forced a no-tomorrow showdown Tuesday at the same venue.

It was somehow a redemption of sorts for Quines, who could have won the MVP award if not for his disqualification from the race due to an ejection during the eliminations.