Jimmy Alapag gets coaching stint in NBA G League

Jimmy Alapag will be an assistant coach for the Stockton Kings — the Sacramento Kings' NBA G League affiliate

MANILA, Philippines — Jimmy Alapag is one step closer to his dream of coaching in the NBA regular season.

This as he was named to the coaching staff of the Stockton Kings — the Sacramento Kings' NBA G League affiliate.

Days after Alapag revealed he would be talking to the Kings' front office, the G League squad released their official Basketball Operations staff on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time).

Stockton Kings Name Basketball Operations Staff for 2021-22 Season



???? » https://t.co/3aoWR29UPS pic.twitter.com/Tkr84SCMol — Stockton Kings (@StocktonKings) August 23, 2021

Alapag will be an assistant coach to Stockton Kings head tactician Bobby Jackson, who he also coached under in the recently concluded NBA Summer League.

The former Gilas Pilipinas skipper helped the Kings win the Summer League title after going 5-0 in the pocket tournament.

The Stockton Kings opted out of the 2020-21 NBA G League season that was held in a bubble format in Florida.

During the 2019-20 season, they were first in the Pacific Division with a 24-19 slate before the season got cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.