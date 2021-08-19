








































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Alapag thanks Kings for 'amazing' NBA Summer League experience
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
August 19, 2021 | 9:35am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Alapag thanks Kings for 'amazing' NBA Summer League experience
Jimmy Alapag served as an assistant coach to Bobby Jackson in the NBA Summer League for the Sacramento Kings
NBA Summer League / Sacramento Kings
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Jimmy Alapag had nothing but words of gratefulness for the Sacramento Kings organization after winning the NBA Summer League crown on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).



Taking to Instagram a day after winning the title, Alapag expressed his thanks to the team that took him under their wing for the second time since 2019.











 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





A post shared by Jimmy Alapag (@jalapag3)








"What an amazing experience here in Vegas for the NBA Summer League!!" wrote Alapag.



"Thankful to have been part of such a special group of people, from the coaching staff, trainers, and support staff, to the players. Watching the team come together over the past few weeks was amazing to watch," he added.



Alapag served as an assistant coach to Bobby Jackson, who is the head coach of the Stockton Kings in the NBA G League.



He was joined by Will Scott, Lindsey Harding, Jonah Herscu, Akachi Okugo and Isaac Yacob.



Alapag and the Kings went 5-0 in the Summer League en route to the title after they routed the Boston Celtics in the Championship Game, 100-67.



The former national team skipper is looking to break into coaching during the NBA regular season.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      JIMMY ALAPAG
                                                      NBA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ugas: No one had the advantage in training
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ugas: No one had the advantage in training


                              

                                                                  By Dino Maragay |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
Manny Pacquiao and WBA “super” welterweight champion Yordernis Ugas got the chance to size each other up for the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Blacklist Int'l, 'OhMyV33nus' call for change amid 'Kelra' controversy
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Blacklist Int'l, 'OhMyV33nus' call for change amid 'Kelra' controversy


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
Both Blacklist and Villaluna stressed that words are not simply words and called on the community to be better.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ailing Olympic medalist Serantes to receive P100K monthly stipend
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ailing Olympic medalist Serantes to receive P100K monthly stipend


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The 59-year-old Serantes is currently suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and has been confined at...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tagaytay house and lots for Olympic medalists begin construction
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tagaytay house and lots for Olympic medalists begin construction


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Diaz, Petecio, Paalam and Marcial were shown the houses and lots in Tagaytay City as rewards for bringing home the country’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Terrafirma's Munzon out for planned PBA restart
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Terrafirma's Munzon out for planned PBA restart


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Munzon, who is norming 11.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists, suffered the said injury on his left hand last July 30....

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Taliban return causes anguish for Afghan female football pioneer
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Taliban return causes anguish for Afghan female football pioneer


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Popal, 34, was granted asylum in Denmark in 2016, and considers herself "privileged" not to have to now seek safe haven from...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Saso launches AIG bid
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Saso launches AIG bid


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Yuka Saso kicks off her quest for a second major championship today in the $4.5-million AIG Women’s Open at the Carnoustie...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Munzon to miss PBA restart
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Munzon to miss PBA restart


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Terrafirma would be without top rookie Joshua Munzon should the Philippine Basketball Association get the nod for play transfer...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Manny arranges safety protocols
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 August 19, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
In this pandemic, Manny Pacquiao isn’t taking any chances of infection and has arranged daily tests conducted by the Grapevine Home Health Care Services for his entire team wherever he is until his return to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Yordenis’ artillery not a problem
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 August 19, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
From scouting reports, it appears that WBA welterweight super champion Yordenis Ugas’ main weapons are a stiff left jab and an overhand right. But neither Freddie Roach nor Buboy Fernandez is worried.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with