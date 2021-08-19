Alapag thanks Kings for 'amazing' NBA Summer League experience

Jimmy Alapag served as an assistant coach to Bobby Jackson in the NBA Summer League for the Sacramento Kings

MANILA, Philippines — Jimmy Alapag had nothing but words of gratefulness for the Sacramento Kings organization after winning the NBA Summer League crown on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

Taking to Instagram a day after winning the title, Alapag expressed his thanks to the team that took him under their wing for the second time since 2019.

"What an amazing experience here in Vegas for the NBA Summer League!!" wrote Alapag.

"Thankful to have been part of such a special group of people, from the coaching staff, trainers, and support staff, to the players. Watching the team come together over the past few weeks was amazing to watch," he added.

Alapag served as an assistant coach to Bobby Jackson, who is the head coach of the Stockton Kings in the NBA G League.

He was joined by Will Scott, Lindsey Harding, Jonah Herscu, Akachi Okugo and Isaac Yacob.

Alapag and the Kings went 5-0 in the Summer League en route to the title after they routed the Boston Celtics in the Championship Game, 100-67.

The former national team skipper is looking to break into coaching during the NBA regular season.