Sports
                        
Jimmy Alapag, Kings rule NBA Summer League in rout of Celtics
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
August 18, 2021 | 10:53am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Jimmy Alapag, Kings rule NBA Summer League in rout of Celtics
Jimmy Alapag is an assistant coach for the Sacramento Kings in the NBA Summer League
Twitter  /  SACRAMENTO KINGS 
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Assistant coach Jimmy Alapag and the Sacramento Kings have ruled the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.



The Kings won the NBA Summer League title after routing the Boston Celtics, 100-67, in the Championship Game on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).








Shaking off a slow start where they trailed early, 2-12, the Kings finished off Boston for a 5-0 result and the championship in the pocket tournament.



Led by Louis King, Sacramento went on a 17-5 run in the opening quarter to erase the double-digit deficit and take the lead that they would not relinquish for the rest of the game.



A Davion Mitchell pull-up three gave the Kings their first lead of the game, 19-17.



While a bucket from the Celtics would give them back the lead for a position, the Kings would end the opening salvo on top, 24-20.



King topscored for Sacramento with 21 points in just 22 minutes of action while Jahmi'us Ramsey chipped in with 16 markers of his own.



Carsen Edwards led the Celtics with 15 points in the losing effort.



Alapag thus adds to his coaching resume an NBA Summer League title, his first NBA title of any capacity.






The former national team stalwart is looking to break into the NBA regular season as an assistant coach.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

