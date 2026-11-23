National team, Standard Insurance test mettle in Track Asia Cup

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine national team is fielding 12 elite riders and the Standard Insurance Track Team is entering eight riders in the Tagaytay CT Velodrome leg of the Track Asia Cup set to start December 1 in Tagaytay City.

Veteran riders make up most of the national squad, including former Southeast Asian Games champion Jermyn Prado, who’s transitioning to track for the first time since winning gold in women’s individual time trial and silver in road in games the country hosted in Tagaytay City in 2019.

The other prominent names competing in the UCI-calendared event organized by the Asian Cycling Confederation (ACC), hosted by Tagaytay City led by Mayor Brent Tolentino and supervised by the PhilCycling headed by Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino are former road national champions Kim Bonilla and Maura de los Reyes.

“This will be another test for our riders as they are pitted against some of the best and promising athletes in Asia,” said Tolentino who’s organizing as many international competitions as possible in the Tagaytay CT Velodrome that became fully operational this year.

“Track cycling offers a dozen or more events — gold medals — and the Tagaytay CT Velodrome will serve that purpose as we aim to regain our lofty position in Asian cycling,” Tolentino added.

Joining De los Reyes on the Standard Insurance Track Team in the competition supported by the Philippine Sports Commission chaired by Patrick Gregorio and the MVP Sports Foundation are men elite Adrian Bayot, Andrei Deudor, Archie Cardaña, Marcus Ricalde and Daniel Cordero and women elite Jelsie Sabado.

The national team entries are Rex Krog, Zedric Honorica, Luke Romero, Marc Lago, Prince Azas, Joshua Gatmaitan, Clark Emphasis and Rudy Roque in men elite and joining Prado and Bonilla in the women’s category are Marlen Marasigan, Angelica Altamarino and Jeanne Cervantes.

The weeklong competition calendared by the UCI as a Class 2 event features races in Keirin, time trial, sprint, team sprint, individual pursuit, points race and scratch race for men and women elite and junior categories and omnium (scratch, tempo, elimination and points) for men and women elite.

The competition is the second international race this year at the Tagaytay CT Velodrome after the ACC Track Championships last March. (Pool story)