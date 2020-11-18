NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Adiwang demands immediate rematch after replay shows opponent tapped out
Lito Adiwang wants an immediate rematch with Japan's Hiroba Minowa after replays showed the latter tap out in their match in ONE: Inside The Matrix III
ONE Championship
Adiwang demands immediate rematch after replay shows opponent tapped out
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - November 18, 2020 - 2:25pm

MANILA, Philippines — Team Lakay's Lito Adiwang is asking for an immediate rematch against Hiroba Minowa following a narrow split-decision loss in ONE: Inside the Matrix III.

This after replays showed that Adiwang's Japanese foe actually "tapped out" in the first round of their bout, but referee Mohamad Sulaiman was unable to see it.

Adiwang recalled the happenings during a post-fight press conference with Team Lakay last Monday.

"Honestly talaga, yung first na nakuha ko yung position, parang na-trap ko siya," said Adiwang of when he had Minowa trapped in a tight kimura in the opening round.

"Kung iche-check natin yung position niya, na-trap yung kamay niya sa crotch ko. So parang nagbigay ako ng opening for him para makuha niya yung right hand niya para maka-tap... Nung nag-turn na kami, hindi ko na napansin," he added.

Adiwang couldn't help but lament the lost opportunity, but admitted that everything had happened so fast in the event itself.

The fighter's body and the ONE circle itself blocked the referee's view and it was only confirmed in the replays of the match.

"Sa video ko na lang nakita, kasi noong nasa fight tayo, ang bilis ng mga pangyayari," said Adiwang.

Minowa would turn the fight in his favor in the latter rounds, using his grappling skills to dominate Adiwang after escaping submission.

Despite the disappointing result which put an end to a scorching seven-bout win streak, Adiwang is taking things in a positive light.

"Gagawin nating parang learning experience ito to be better," said Adiwang.

But the fighter remains firm — he wants to get back into the circle with Minowa.

"I'm asking [for] a rematch para i-close natin it," he said.

MMA ONE CHAMPIONSHIP TEAM LAKAY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Alex Eala to join Spain pro tournament anew
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
The W25 Las Palmas de Gran Canaria will see Eala face off with Britain's Francesca Jones who is seeded eighth in the tou...
Sports
fbfb
Gilas women star Jack Animam flashes dominant brand of play in Taiwan stint
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Almost a year removed from her final competitive basketball game back in December during the 30th Southeast Asian Games, Animam...
Sports
fbfb
POC chief rues tactics of poll rival
By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino yesterday questioned the petition for disqualification...
Sports
fbfb
Something special
By Joaquin M. Henson | November 18, 2020 - 12:00am
Winning the PBA All-Filipino or Philippine Cup title is nothing new to coaches Tim Cone and Norman Black but it’s been a while since either has captured the most prestigious of all jewels in the league.
Sports
fbfb
After turning pro, PVL rules out 'unified league' with Superliga
By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
The fire lit by the proposed unified volleyball league between the Premier Volleyball League and the Philippine Superliga...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Adiwang demands immediate rematch after replay shows opponent tapped out
By Luisa Morales | 27 minutes ago
The fighter's body and the ONE circle itself blocked the referee's view and it was only confirmed in the replays of the ...
Sports
fbfb
Things going right for Phoenix's Wright
1 hour ago
In one of the biggest games of his career and in Phoenix franchise history, Wright rose to the occasion and delivered big...
Sports
fbfb
Rebuild mulled for Beermen after PBA Philippine Cup exit
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
With the Beermen already have packed their bags and left the bubble in Clark City, it begs the question: Is a rebuild the...
Sports
fbfb
Saso clinches US Women’s Open berth
By Dante Navarro | 2 hours ago
Saso the other day moved to No. 55 in the women’s world ranking despite a missed cut stint in her last tournament in...
Sports
fbfb
NBA reveals format tweak for 2020-2021 campaign
3 hours ago
The NBA will use a play-off tournament to determine the seventh and eighth seeds in the 2020-2021 postseason.
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with