Adiwang demands immediate rematch after replay shows opponent tapped out

MANILA, Philippines — Team Lakay's Lito Adiwang is asking for an immediate rematch against Hiroba Minowa following a narrow split-decision loss in ONE: Inside the Matrix III.

This after replays showed that Adiwang's Japanese foe actually "tapped out" in the first round of their bout, but referee Mohamad Sulaiman was unable to see it.

Adiwang recalled the happenings during a post-fight press conference with Team Lakay last Monday.

"Honestly talaga, yung first na nakuha ko yung position, parang na-trap ko siya," said Adiwang of when he had Minowa trapped in a tight kimura in the opening round.

"Kung iche-check natin yung position niya, na-trap yung kamay niya sa crotch ko. So parang nagbigay ako ng opening for him para makuha niya yung right hand niya para maka-tap... Nung nag-turn na kami, hindi ko na napansin," he added.

Adiwang couldn't help but lament the lost opportunity, but admitted that everything had happened so fast in the event itself.

The fighter's body and the ONE circle itself blocked the referee's view and it was only confirmed in the replays of the match.

"Sa video ko na lang nakita, kasi noong nasa fight tayo, ang bilis ng mga pangyayari," said Adiwang.

Minowa would turn the fight in his favor in the latter rounds, using his grappling skills to dominate Adiwang after escaping submission.

Despite the disappointing result which put an end to a scorching seven-bout win streak, Adiwang is taking things in a positive light.

"Gagawin nating parang learning experience ito to be better," said Adiwang.

But the fighter remains firm — he wants to get back into the circle with Minowa.

"I'm asking [for] a rematch para i-close natin it," he said.