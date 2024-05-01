^

Sports

San Miguel retires Arwind Santos' No. 29 jersey

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
May 1, 2024 | 7:09pm
San Miguel retires Arwind Santos' No. 29 jersey
Arwind Santos (in blue suit) had his iconic number 29 jersey retired.
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- The jersey of “The Spiderman” is now officially hanging from the rafters.

Arwind Santos’ iconic No. 29 jersey has officially been retired by the San Miguel Beermen on Wednesday.

The jersey ceremony was done at halftime of the game between the Beermen and the Blackwater Bossing.

Santos, who played for more than a decade with the San Miguel/Petron Blaze Boosters franchise, won a total of nine PBA championships and two Finals Most Valuable Player awards with the team.

The 6-foot-4 workhorse was also a former season MVP and multiple-time Defensive Player of the Year.

After the ceremony, Santos relished being just one of just a handful of Beermen who have had their jersey numbers retired.

“It is really a good feeling [to be among the San Miguel legends whose jersey numbers have been retired], because they are already legends,” the forward told reporters in Filipino.

“It is just a handful of players, and it is not easy to have your jersey retired. What I just wanted to do was to win and have a good life thanks to basketball and to be a champion. This, I did not think that an opportunity like this would come,” he added.

“I do not have any further wishes.”

After playing for the Air21 Express and the Burger King Whoppers, he was traded to San Miguel.

In 2021, Santos was shipped to the NorthPort Batang Pier and last year, he played for Pampanga in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League.

Santos also did not rule out a possible return to the Beermen in the future.

“But it was a bit complicated. I understood that [my return] would be complicated because a contract or a trade is still needed. I focused on the message that I will have my jersey retired. With that message, I am already happy,” he said.

“My rights is still with NorthPort. [San Miguel] was willing to let me play, and I was supposed to play for at least a month, but talks fell through. I accepted it with no hard feelings,” he added, as he bared plans of coming back “next year.”

vuukle comment

ARWIND SANTOS

BASKETBALL

SAN MIGUEL BEERMEN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Lady Knights stop Lady Pirates&rsquo; run

Lady Knights stop Lady Pirates’ run

By Joey Villar | 20 hours ago
Letran snapped a two-game skid while handing Lyceum of the Philippines University a first loss with a 24-26, 25-20, 25-22,...
Sports
fbtw
Choco flies high

Choco flies high

By Joey Villar | 20 hours ago
Choco Mucho has broken the Creamline curse.
Sports
fbtw
Choco Mucho bucks Creamline curse

Choco Mucho bucks Creamline curse

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Choco Mucho’s Creamline curse has ended.
Sports
fbtw
MPL PH Season 13: Minana EVOS secures 5th playoffs spot; TNC bows out

MPL PH Season 13: Minana EVOS secures 5th playoffs spot; TNC bows out

By Michelle Lojo | 9 hours ago
Minana EVOS is finally advancing to the playoffs of the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Professional League (MPL) Philippines after...
Sports
fbtw
LeBron tight-lipped on future after Lakers NBA playoff exit

LeBron tight-lipped on future after Lakers NBA playoff exit

1 day ago
LeBron James declined to be drawn on his NBA future in the wake of the Los Angeles Lakers' playoff exit to the Denver Nu...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippine hosting of FIVB world men's volley tilt gains full backing from First Lady

Philippine hosting of FIVB world men's volley tilt gains full backing from First Lady

5 hours ago
The Philippines’ solo hosting of the FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship 2025 took one giant stride after...
Sports
fbtw
Creamline's Valdez all praises for Choco Mucho after breakthrough win

Creamline's Valdez all praises for Choco Mucho after breakthrough win

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Alyssa Valdez couldn’t help but admire the mental strength of the Choco Mucho Flying Titans as they finally got over...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: San Juan wallops Sarangani; Valenzuela, Bataan win

MPBL: San Juan wallops Sarangani; Valenzuela, Bataan win

6 hours ago
San Juan continued to impress while Valenzuela pulled off a stunner on Wednesday in elimination round of the 6th MPBL (Maharlika...
Sports
fbtw
Meralco's Black vows to be back amid ACL injury

Meralco's Black vows to be back amid ACL injury

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 8 hours ago
Meralco Bolts guard Aaron Black is keen on being back on the court stronger following an ACL tear that will keep him from...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with