FiberXers exit with grace, shock Tropang Giga

MANILA, Philippines -- The Converge FiberXers held on and stunned the TNT Tropang Giga, 107-103, to finish their PBA Philippine Cup campaign on a high note Wednesday at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

Aljun Melecio led Converge with 17 points, two rebounds and two assists, while sinking four of his five 3-pointers. Justin Arana and Bryan Santos added 15 apiece.

TNT was within striking distance, trailing by just four, 82-86, with 10:42 remaining in the game.

However, the FiberXers, led by Pat Maagdenberg and Inand Fornilos, unleashed 12 straight points to break the game wide open, 98-82, with about seven minutes remaining.

The Tropang Giga, though, stormed back.

Calvin Oftana, Glenn Khobuntin and RR Pogoy towed TNT back to the game, cutting the lead to three, 99-102, with 2:32 left.

The two teams then tightened up on defense, but Schonny Winston sank a huge midrange jumper with 52.6 ticks left to go up, 104-99.

On the other end, Oftana, Pogoy and Kim Aurin missed treys, but the Tropang Giga were able to keep possession after possession, leading to free throws by Glenn Khobuntin.

But Khobuntin split his freebies to keep the lead at four, 100-104.

After Winston had a make-and-miss on the free throw line, Pogoy sank a big triple as TNT inched closer, 103-105, with 16.3 seconds left.

Winston’s perfect trip to the line iced the game with 10.7 seconds to go.

King Caralipio and Winston added 14 and 13 markers, respectively, while Maagdenberg had 12 for the FiberXers.

Oftana and Pogoy exploded for the Tropang Giga, detonating for 33 and 29 points, respectively, in the losing effort. Kim Aurin chipped in 13.

Converge thus ended the All-Filipino conference with a 2-9 win-loss record.

The Tropang Giga, meanwhile, dropped to 5-5. They are currently tied with Rain or Shine, Meralco and Terrafirma.