Returning MJ Philips of Petro Gazz grateful for team’s patience

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
May 1, 2024 | 11:50am
Returning MJ Philips of Petro Gazz grateful for teamâ��s patience
Petro Gazz's MJ Phillips
PVL Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines – MJ Phillips is taking things slow as she returns to the fray for the Petro Gazz Angels in crunch time at the 2024 PVL All-Filipino Conference.

Fresh from her stint in Korea, Phillips played in the Angels’ final elimination round match, and in their semis opener against the Chery Tiggo Crossovers on Tuesday night.

Though far away from her Philippine club for several months, as she played for the Gwangju AI Peppers in the Korean V. League, it was as if she never left as she churned out quality minutes for Koji Tsuzurabara in their most crucial of games so far.

Phillips credited her seamless transition to the Petro Gazz coaching staff and her teammates, who she said have been taking her through the reigns with patience. The Angels have also been understanding of her physical conditioning.

“It’s difficult but I’m just so thankful for my coaches and teammates who are very patient with me. I’m honestly just taking it day by day and hopefully reap the benefits of it,” she said.

In their four-set victory over the Crossovers, Phillips had 16 points to join four other Angels in double-digit scoring.

Easing into the new system of coach Tsuzurabara, the middle blocker said that it had a lot to do with her long tenure with the Angels before going to Korea, and her revitalized connection with her Petro Gazz teammates.

“I was here before and I just feel like I’ve connected with some of the veterans on the team and I think that trust is still carrying on until now,” said Phillips.

“Still a lot of improvements that need to be done so hopefully, we can find that connection right away and continue our wins.”

Phillips and the rest of the Angels will have little time to reinforce their connections, though, as defending champions Creamline await them in their next semis assignment on Thursday, May 2.

Petro Gazz (1-0) aims to continue its winning ways against a Creamline side (0-1) seeking to bounce back in the all-important semifinal round.

PETRO GAZZ ANGELS

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
