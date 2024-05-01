^

Sports

San Beda, CEU clash in win-or-go-home for last PBA D-League finals slot

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
May 1, 2024 | 3:00pm
San Beda, CEU clash in win-or-go-home for last PBA D-League finals slot
San Beda's Yukien Andrada goes for a jumper against CEU.
PBA Images

Game Thursday
(Ynares Sports Arena, Pasig)
7:30 p.m. – CEU vs Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda

MANILA, Philippines – Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda and Centro Escolar University battle for one last time in a win-or-go-home semifinal Game 3 Thursday at the Ynares Sports Arena to dispute the right to challenge reigning champion EcoOil-La Salle in the 2024 PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup next week.

The Green Archers booked a third straight finals trip with a 2-0 sweep of Go Torakku-St. Clare after a 105-70 win in Game 2; while the Red Lions dragged the Scorpions to a sudden death with an 84-76 Game 2 win late Tuesday night.

NCAA champion San Beda and CEU, the back-to-back UCAL champion, face off at 7:30 p.m., with the survivor marching on to the best-of-three Last Dance versus the UAAP champion La Salle, which is out to win its third straight D-League title.

“Laban lang. Dehado kami dito kasi wala kaming 7-footer at Class A na import (Abdul-Wahab Olusesi for CEU). Of course, they have good locals also and they're well-coached by coach Jeff (Perlas). Hindi na nakakagulat na championship team sila,” warned San Beda coach Yuri Escueta.

Prior to a crucial Game 2 win to stave off elimination, San Beda was winless against the Olusesi-led CEU in two games this conference, including a tough 75-71 loss in their series opener.

But the Red Lions finally surpassed that hurdle and proved they have what it takes to go neck-and-neck with the Scorpions.

“We said that we needed one game, just one game to let us know that we can beat them. Our mantra is to just play better and smarter than the past two games we played,” Escueta added.

But that would be easier said than done as CEU displayed grit even in a Game 2 loss, nearly coming back from a 22-point deficit before running out of steam.

Jeff Perlas is hoping to ride on that momentum to still get the job done.

“We expected that San Beda would be a different team come playoff time. We have to dig in more and believe that we still can do this,” said Perlas.

Meanwhile, Henry Agunanne collared a 17-point, 10-rebound double-double while Lionel Rubico (14), CJ Austria (11), Earl Abadam (11) and Raven Cortez (10) chipped in help in La Salle’s seventh straight win in as many games en route to another finals appearance.

“It’s (the finals) where we want to be but there are still games to be played,” said La Salle deputy Gian Nazario.

Babacar Ndong, with 18 points and 16 rebounds, and Megan Galang (15) led St. Clare in a gallant semis finish.

The scores:
EcoOil-La Salle 105 – Agunanne 17, Rubico 14, Abadam 11, Austria 11, Cortez 10, Policarpio 9, Phillips 8, Alian 6, Macalalag 5, David 5, Gollena 5, Buensalida 4, Romero 0.

Go Torakku-St. Clare 70 – Ndong 18, Galang 15, Russel 5, Estacio 5, De Guzman 5, Burgos 4, Sual 4, Tapenio 3, Decano 3, Acosta 3, Cabauatan 3, Yu 2, Manzano 0.

Quarterscores: 20-18, 47-29, 72-49, 105-70.

vuukle comment

PBA D-LEAGUE

SAN BEDA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LeBron tight-lipped on future after Lakers NBA playoff exit

LeBron tight-lipped on future after Lakers NBA playoff exit

1 day ago
LeBron James declined to be drawn on his NBA future in the wake of the Los Angeles Lakers' playoff exit to the Denver Nu...
Sports
fbtw
Nuggets eliminate Lakers, Thunder seal Pelicans sweep

Nuggets eliminate Lakers, Thunder seal Pelicans sweep

16 hours ago
Jamal Murray nailed a last-gasp jump shot as the defending champion Denver Nuggets sent LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Knights stop Lady Pirates&rsquo; run

Lady Knights stop Lady Pirates’ run

By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
Letran snapped a two-game skid while handing Lyceum of the Philippines University a first loss with a 24-26, 25-20, 25-22,...
Sports
fbtw
Murry hits another game-winner as Nuggets eliminate Lakers

Murry hits another game-winner as Nuggets eliminate Lakers

1 day ago
Jamal Murray scored 32 points, including a decisive go-ahead jump shot with four seconds remaining, to send Denver into a...
Sports
fbtw
Choco Mucho bucks Creamline curse

Choco Mucho bucks Creamline curse

By Joey Villar | 20 hours ago
Choco Mucho’s Creamline curse has ended.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Meralco's Black vows to be back amid ACL injury

Meralco's Black vows to be back amid ACL injury

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
Meralco Bolts guard Aaron Black is keen on being back on the court stronger following an ACL tear that will keep him from...
Sports
fbtw
Returning MJ Philips of Petro Gazz grateful for team&rsquo;s patience

Returning MJ Philips of Petro Gazz grateful for team’s patience

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
MJ Phillips is taking things slow as she returns to the fray for the Petro Gazz Angels in crunch time at the 2024 PVL All-Filipino...
Sports
fbtw
Magical Maxey explodes for 46 points as Sixers stay alive vs Knicks

Magical Maxey explodes for 46 points as Sixers stay alive vs Knicks

4 hours ago
Tyrese Maxey produced a 46-point gem as the Philadelphia 76ers stunned the New York Knicks, 112-106, in overtime to keep their...
Sports
fbtw
Choco Mucho&rsquo;s Rondina holds the fort in historic win vs Creamline

Choco Mucho’s Rondina holds the fort in historic win vs Creamline

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
It was a well-adjusted performance in terms of defense for reigning Most Valuable Player Sisi Rondina in Choco Mucho’s...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with