San Beda, CEU clash in win-or-go-home for last PBA D-League finals slot

Game Thursday

(Ynares Sports Arena, Pasig)

7:30 p.m. – CEU vs Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda

MANILA, Philippines – Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda and Centro Escolar University battle for one last time in a win-or-go-home semifinal Game 3 Thursday at the Ynares Sports Arena to dispute the right to challenge reigning champion EcoOil-La Salle in the 2024 PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup next week.

The Green Archers booked a third straight finals trip with a 2-0 sweep of Go Torakku-St. Clare after a 105-70 win in Game 2; while the Red Lions dragged the Scorpions to a sudden death with an 84-76 Game 2 win late Tuesday night.

NCAA champion San Beda and CEU, the back-to-back UCAL champion, face off at 7:30 p.m., with the survivor marching on to the best-of-three Last Dance versus the UAAP champion La Salle, which is out to win its third straight D-League title.

“Laban lang. Dehado kami dito kasi wala kaming 7-footer at Class A na import (Abdul-Wahab Olusesi for CEU). Of course, they have good locals also and they're well-coached by coach Jeff (Perlas). Hindi na nakakagulat na championship team sila,” warned San Beda coach Yuri Escueta.

Prior to a crucial Game 2 win to stave off elimination, San Beda was winless against the Olusesi-led CEU in two games this conference, including a tough 75-71 loss in their series opener.

But the Red Lions finally surpassed that hurdle and proved they have what it takes to go neck-and-neck with the Scorpions.

“We said that we needed one game, just one game to let us know that we can beat them. Our mantra is to just play better and smarter than the past two games we played,” Escueta added.

But that would be easier said than done as CEU displayed grit even in a Game 2 loss, nearly coming back from a 22-point deficit before running out of steam.

Jeff Perlas is hoping to ride on that momentum to still get the job done.

“We expected that San Beda would be a different team come playoff time. We have to dig in more and believe that we still can do this,” said Perlas.

Meanwhile, Henry Agunanne collared a 17-point, 10-rebound double-double while Lionel Rubico (14), CJ Austria (11), Earl Abadam (11) and Raven Cortez (10) chipped in help in La Salle’s seventh straight win in as many games en route to another finals appearance.

“It’s (the finals) where we want to be but there are still games to be played,” said La Salle deputy Gian Nazario.

Babacar Ndong, with 18 points and 16 rebounds, and Megan Galang (15) led St. Clare in a gallant semis finish.

The scores:

EcoOil-La Salle 105 – Agunanne 17, Rubico 14, Abadam 11, Austria 11, Cortez 10, Policarpio 9, Phillips 8, Alian 6, Macalalag 5, David 5, Gollena 5, Buensalida 4, Romero 0.

Go Torakku-St. Clare 70 – Ndong 18, Galang 15, Russel 5, Estacio 5, De Guzman 5, Burgos 4, Sual 4, Tapenio 3, Decano 3, Acosta 3, Cabauatan 3, Yu 2, Manzano 0.

Quarterscores: 20-18, 47-29, 72-49, 105-70.