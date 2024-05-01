^

Sports

Meralco's Black vows to be back amid ACL injury

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
May 1, 2024 | 12:03pm
Meralco's Black vows to be back amid ACL injury
Meralco's Aaron Black
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- Meralco Bolts guard Aaron Black is keen on being back on the court stronger following an ACL tear that will keep him from basketball action for a time.

Black suffered an injury on his knee during the Bolts’ PBA Philippine Cup game against the Magnolia Hotshots over the weekend, which the former won, 74-51.

A few days ago, Meralco bared that the 27-year-old suffered an ACL tear.

In an Instagram post, Black said that he is bent on getting better.

"I will be back stronger from this,” he said.

The Bolts also voiced their full support on their heady floor general.

“Our team is 100% behind Aaron Black as he recovers from a torn ACL. During his rookie year, Aaron said, 'hard work works', and we are certain that attitude will carry him through the treatment, rehabilition and recovery process,” the team stressed.

In 10 games, the guard is averaging 11.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game on 40.2% field goal shooting and 45% 3-point shooting.

Meralco is currently 5-5 in the conference and will be ending the elimination round against San Miguel next Saturday.

The Bolts are currently seventh in standings, tied with the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters and the Terrafirma Dyip.

The three teams are also currently a game ahead of NorthPort.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

MERALCO BOLTS

PBA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LeBron tight-lipped on future after Lakers NBA playoff exit

LeBron tight-lipped on future after Lakers NBA playoff exit

21 hours ago
LeBron James declined to be drawn on his NBA future in the wake of the Los Angeles Lakers' playoff exit to the Denver Nu...
Sports
fbtw
Nuggets eliminate Lakers, Thunder seal Pelicans sweep

Nuggets eliminate Lakers, Thunder seal Pelicans sweep

13 hours ago
Jamal Murray nailed a last-gasp jump shot as the defending champion Denver Nuggets sent LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers...
Sports
fbtw
Murry hits another game-winner as Nuggets eliminate Lakers

Murry hits another game-winner as Nuggets eliminate Lakers

1 day ago
Jamal Murray scored 32 points, including a decisive go-ahead jump shot with four seconds remaining, to send Denver into a...
Sports
fbtw
Pinoys who shone in UK rings

Pinoys who shone in UK rings

By Joaquin M. Henson | 13 hours ago
Four Filipino fighters broke the hearts of English boxing fans when they scored knockouts over hometowners in the UK and three...
Sports
fbtw
3 squads to represent Philippines in touch football world joust

3 squads to represent Philippines in touch football world joust

21 hours ago
The Philippines is sending three teams to the Touch World Cup 2024 slated July 15-21 at the University of Nottingham in ...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Choco Mucho's elusive win over Creamline comes at crucial point

Choco Mucho's elusive win over Creamline comes at crucial point

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
After 13 tries, the Flying Titans were able to get their first victory in franchise history over the Cool Smashers in dramatic...
Sports
fbtw
Filipinas' Annis assumes coaching role with U17 squad in Women&rsquo;s Asian Cup

Filipinas' Annis assumes coaching role with U17 squad in Women’s Asian Cup

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Filipinas skipper Tahnai Annis is taking on an unfamiliar role with the national team as she stepped up to be on Sinisa Cohadzic’s...
Sports
fbtw
Focused on next game vs Bossing, Beermen brush off thoughts of elims sweep

Focused on next game vs Bossing, Beermen brush off thoughts of elims sweep

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
San Miguel Beermen head coach Jorge Gallent said sweeping the elimination round of the PBA Philippine Cup is not in his mind....
Sports
fbtw
HoYoverse's Zenless Zone Zero opens global pre-registration

HoYoverse's Zenless Zone Zero opens global pre-registration

By Michelle Lojo | 2 hours ago
HoYoverse, the creators of Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail, has announced the global pre-registration of its new game,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with