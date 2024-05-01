Meralco's Black vows to be back amid ACL injury

MANILA, Philippines -- Meralco Bolts guard Aaron Black is keen on being back on the court stronger following an ACL tear that will keep him from basketball action for a time.

Black suffered an injury on his knee during the Bolts’ PBA Philippine Cup game against the Magnolia Hotshots over the weekend, which the former won, 74-51.

A few days ago, Meralco bared that the 27-year-old suffered an ACL tear.

In an Instagram post, Black said that he is bent on getting better.

"I will be back stronger from this,” he said.

The Bolts also voiced their full support on their heady floor general.

“Our team is 100% behind Aaron Black as he recovers from a torn ACL. During his rookie year, Aaron said, 'hard work works', and we are certain that attitude will carry him through the treatment, rehabilition and recovery process,” the team stressed.

In 10 games, the guard is averaging 11.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game on 40.2% field goal shooting and 45% 3-point shooting.

Meralco is currently 5-5 in the conference and will be ending the elimination round against San Miguel next Saturday.

The Bolts are currently seventh in standings, tied with the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters and the Terrafirma Dyip.

The three teams are also currently a game ahead of NorthPort.