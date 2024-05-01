^

Sports

Philippine hosting of FIVB world men's volley tilt gains full backing from First Lady

Philstar.com
May 1, 2024 | 2:49pm
Philippine hosting of FIVB world men's volley tilt gains full backing from First Lady
First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos (7th from left) and presidential son William Vincent Araneta Marcos (6xth from left) with (from left) Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) vice president Ricky Palou and secretary-general Donaldo Caringal, Philippine Sports Commission chairman Richard Bachmann, Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco, Senator Alan Peter Cayetano, Volleyball World CEO Finn Taylor, PNVF president Ramon “Tats” Suzara and national player Bryan Bagunas.
PNVF

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines’ solo hosting of the FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship 2025 took one giant stride after First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos vowed her full support during an historic organizational meeting in Malacañang on Tuesday.

“The First Lady readily gave her full support to the country’s solo hosting of the world championship,” said Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) president Ramon “Tats” Suzara after the meeting at the First Lady’s Office at the PMS Building in the Palace.

“She’s so enthusiastic about the event and showed everyone in the room her love for sports,” Suzara added.

In firming up Malacanang’s support, the First Lady asked youngest presidential son William Vincent Araneta Marcos to join the meeting that also set the foundation of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) for the 32-nation — including the Philippines — world championship set September 12-28 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum and SM Mall of Asia Arena.

It was one significant meeting that practically nailed all hinges for a smooth and best-ever hosting of the now biennial competition, with Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano and Department of Tourism (DOT) Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco providing a general brief on the world championship that will be hosted only for the second time by an Asian country after Japan in 1998 and 2006.

“For the first time in several years, we’ll host the FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship Philippines 2025,” Cayetano, who is also the chairman emeritus of the PNVF, said.

“All systems are now off and running and we’re bound to become the best host ever for the world championship,” the senator added, emphasizing the need for all channels to cover for wider reach of the global event.

Drawing parallels to the successful hosting of previous international sporting events like the 2019 SouthEast Asian Games and the 2023 FIBA Championship, Cayetano remarked that this will also be another opportunity for the Philippines to shine on the global stage.

"We are still known worldwide as the most hospitable people. I’m talking about how we, as a nation, welcome the rest of the world," he said.

Frasco, for her part, assured the DOT’s comprehensive and encompassing support to the event. “The DOT will form a consortium for attractive packages for fans — foreign and local — with all efforts bordering on our “Love The Philippines” campaign,” she said.

Also present in the meeting were Philippine Sports Commission chairman Richard Bachmann, Volleyball World CEO Finn Taylor, PNVF vice president Ricky Palou and secretary-general Donaldo Caringal, and national team member Bryan Bagunas.

PNVF

TATS SUZARA

VOLLEYBALL
