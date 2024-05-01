^

Sports

Petro Gazz, Choco Mucho target finals berth-clinching wins

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
May 1, 2024 | 4:09pm
Petro Gazz, Choco Mucho target finals berth-clinching wins
Choco Mucho Flying Titans
PVL Media Bureau

Games Thursday
(PhilSports Arena)
4 p.m. – Petro Gazz vs Creamline
6 p.m. – Chery Tiggo vs Choco Mucho

MANILA, Philippines – In the next few days, the Premier Volleyball League's skies will have the same two teams that have been dominating it recently — the Petro Gazz Angels and the Choco Mucho Flying Titans.

And both Petro Gazz and Choco Mucho will have a chance to arrange that intriguing PVL All-Filipino Conference title showdown if they could hurdle Creamline and Chery Tiggo, respectively, Thursday in a pair of critical semis matchups at the PhilSports Arena.

Both the Angels and the Flying Titans gained the early upper hand in the race to the best-of-three finals, with the former swooping down on the Crossovers in a 20-25, 25-21, 25-15, 25-18 win and the latter outlasting the Cool Smashers in an epic 13-25, 19-25, 25-21, 25-20, 18-16 win Tuesday.

If both squads could hurdle their foes by at least four sets, they would arrange a showdown between teams hungry to claim the most sought after title of all — the All-Filipino Conference crown.

Game time is at 4 p.m. for Petro Gazz, which is eyeing its first AFC plum after its pair of Reinforced Conference triumphs, while Choco Mucho, which will be gunning its breakthrough title, goes for it at 6 p.m.

“Every team wants to win, it’s really who wants it,” said Petro Gazz star Brooke Van Sickle, who unleashed a match-high 21 points in that emphatic win over Chery Tiggo.

For Choco Mucho skipper Maddie Madayag, who broke a 12-game losing curse against Creamline, it is going to be all about collective effort.

“Teamwork lang talaga,” she said.

It isn’t over though for Creamline and Chery Tiggo, which could get back on their feet with a much-needed victory.

There is also a chance that Creamline’s Tots Carlos and Chery Tiggo’s Mylene Paat could return after missing the first semis duel to attend the Korean league’s rookie combine the last three days.

Minus the two, the Cool Smashers and the Crossovers played like they lost a limb with the former blowing a two-set lead and the latter wasting a one-set edge that sent them crashing to painful defeats.

vuukle comment

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Nuggets eliminate Lakers, Thunder seal Pelicans sweep

Nuggets eliminate Lakers, Thunder seal Pelicans sweep

17 hours ago
Jamal Murray nailed a last-gasp jump shot as the defending champion Denver Nuggets sent LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers...
Sports
fbtw
LeBron tight-lipped on future after Lakers NBA playoff exit

LeBron tight-lipped on future after Lakers NBA playoff exit

1 day ago
LeBron James declined to be drawn on his NBA future in the wake of the Los Angeles Lakers' playoff exit to the Denver Nu...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Knights stop Lady Pirates&rsquo; run

Lady Knights stop Lady Pirates’ run

By Joey Villar | 17 hours ago
Letran snapped a two-game skid while handing Lyceum of the Philippines University a first loss with a 24-26, 25-20, 25-22,...
Sports
fbtw
Choco Mucho bucks Creamline curse

Choco Mucho bucks Creamline curse

By Joey Villar | 21 hours ago
Choco Mucho’s Creamline curse has ended.
Sports
fbtw
Murry hits another game-winner as Nuggets eliminate Lakers

Murry hits another game-winner as Nuggets eliminate Lakers

1 day ago
Jamal Murray scored 32 points, including a decisive go-ahead jump shot with four seconds remaining, to send Denver into a...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Meralco's Black vows to be back amid ACL injury

Meralco's Black vows to be back amid ACL injury

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
Meralco Bolts guard Aaron Black is keen on being back on the court stronger following an ACL tear that will keep him from...
Sports
fbtw
Returning MJ Philips of Petro Gazz grateful for team&rsquo;s patience

Returning MJ Philips of Petro Gazz grateful for team’s patience

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
MJ Phillips is taking things slow as she returns to the fray for the Petro Gazz Angels in crunch time at the 2024 PVL All-Filipino...
Sports
fbtw
Magical Maxey explodes for 46 points as Sixers stay alive vs Knicks

Magical Maxey explodes for 46 points as Sixers stay alive vs Knicks

6 hours ago
Tyrese Maxey produced a 46-point gem as the Philadelphia 76ers stunned the New York Knicks, 112-106, in overtime to keep their...
Sports
fbtw
Choco Mucho&rsquo;s Rondina holds the fort in historic win vs Creamline

Choco Mucho’s Rondina holds the fort in historic win vs Creamline

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
It was a well-adjusted performance in terms of defense for reigning Most Valuable Player Sisi Rondina in Choco Mucho’s...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with