Beermen flatten Bossing, near elims sweep

MANILA, Philippines -- Still flawless.

The San Miguel Beermen pulled away in the fourth quarter and booted the Blackwater Bossing out of quarterfinal contention, 124-109, to tally their 10th win in 10 PBA Philippine Cup games Wednesday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

CJ Perez, Don Trollano and June Mar Fajardo carried the offensive load for San Miguel, finishing with more than 20 points each.

Perez had 26 points, five rebounds, five assistss and an assist, while Trollano had 25 markers, four boards and two dimes. Fajardo had a monster double-double of 21 markers

With Blackwater trailing by just five points, 80-85, at the 1:10 mark of the third quarter, Terrence Romeo hit a triple with time winding down to push the lead to eight going into the fourth frame.

This sparked the red-hot Beermen, with the momentum turning the tide of the game.

San Miguel then uncorked a 27-8 run capped by a 3-pointer by Trollano to grab an insurmountable 24 point lead, 112-88, with 5:36 remaining.

The nearest the Bossing got to was the 15 point spread at the end of the clash.

According to PBA chief statistician Fidel Mangonon III, San Miguel is now holding its franchise longest win streak with 12 victories stretching from the Commissioner's Cup.

The team is also a win away from only the the fifth eliminations sweep in PBA history.

Despite this, Beermen head coach Jorge Gallent is still taking things one step at a time.

"It's not over yet. We still have the 11th step. I mean, it's not over. I have to downplay because it hasn't happened yet, but if it happens, lucky for us and we move on to another ladder," San Miguel head coach Jorge Gallent told reporters after the win.

Jericho Cruz and Romeo added 14 and 12 points, respectively, off the bench.

Jaydee Tungcab, Troy Rosario and James Kwekuteye each had 15 for Blackwater, which dropped to 3-7.