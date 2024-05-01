^

Sports

Beermen flatten Bossing, near elims sweep

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
May 1, 2024 | 7:18pm
Beermen flatten Bossing, near elims sweep
San Miguel's Don Trollano
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- Still flawless.

The San Miguel Beermen pulled away in the fourth quarter and booted the Blackwater Bossing out of quarterfinal contention, 124-109, to tally their 10th win in 10 PBA Philippine Cup games Wednesday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

CJ Perez, Don Trollano and June Mar Fajardo carried the offensive load for San Miguel, finishing with more than 20 points each.

Perez had 26 points, five rebounds, five assistss and an assist, while Trollano had 25 markers, four boards and two dimes. Fajardo had a monster double-double of 21 markers

With Blackwater trailing by just five points, 80-85, at the 1:10 mark of the third quarter, Terrence Romeo hit a triple with time winding down to push the lead to eight going into the fourth frame.

This sparked the red-hot Beermen, with the momentum turning the tide of the game.

San Miguel then uncorked a 27-8 run capped by a 3-pointer by Trollano to grab an insurmountable 24 point lead, 112-88, with 5:36 remaining.

The nearest the Bossing got to was the 15 point spread at the end of the clash.

According to PBA chief statistician Fidel Mangonon III, San Miguel is now holding its franchise longest win streak with 12 victories stretching from the Commissioner's Cup.

The team is also a win away from only the the fifth eliminations sweep in PBA history.

Despite this, Beermen head coach Jorge Gallent is still taking things one step at a time.

"It's not over yet. We still have the 11th step. I mean, it's not over. I have to downplay because it hasn't happened yet, but if it happens, lucky for us and we move on to another ladder," San Miguel head coach Jorge Gallent told reporters after the win.

Jericho Cruz and Romeo added 14 and 12 points, respectively, off the bench.

Jaydee Tungcab, Troy Rosario and James Kwekuteye each had 15 for Blackwater, which dropped to 3-7.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

BLACKWATER BOSSING

PBA

SAN MIGUEL BEERMEN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Lady Knights stop Lady Pirates&rsquo; run

Lady Knights stop Lady Pirates’ run

By Joey Villar | 20 hours ago
Letran snapped a two-game skid while handing Lyceum of the Philippines University a first loss with a 24-26, 25-20, 25-22,...
Sports
fbtw
Choco flies high

Choco flies high

By Joey Villar | 20 hours ago
Choco Mucho has broken the Creamline curse.
Sports
fbtw
Choco Mucho bucks Creamline curse

Choco Mucho bucks Creamline curse

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Choco Mucho’s Creamline curse has ended.
Sports
fbtw
MPL PH Season 13: Minana EVOS secures 5th playoffs spot; TNC bows out

MPL PH Season 13: Minana EVOS secures 5th playoffs spot; TNC bows out

By Michelle Lojo | 9 hours ago
Minana EVOS is finally advancing to the playoffs of the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Professional League (MPL) Philippines after...
Sports
fbtw
LeBron tight-lipped on future after Lakers NBA playoff exit

LeBron tight-lipped on future after Lakers NBA playoff exit

1 day ago
LeBron James declined to be drawn on his NBA future in the wake of the Los Angeles Lakers' playoff exit to the Denver Nu...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
MPBL: San Juan wallops Sarangani; Valenzuela, Bataan win

MPBL: San Juan wallops Sarangani; Valenzuela, Bataan win

6 hours ago
San Juan continued to impress while Valenzuela pulled off a stunner on Wednesday in elimination round of the 6th MPBL (Maharlika...
Sports
fbtw
Meralco's Black vows to be back amid ACL injury

Meralco's Black vows to be back amid ACL injury

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 8 hours ago
Meralco Bolts guard Aaron Black is keen on being back on the court stronger following an ACL tear that will keep him from...
Sports
fbtw
Returning MJ Philips of Petro Gazz grateful for team&rsquo;s patience

Returning MJ Philips of Petro Gazz grateful for team’s patience

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
MJ Phillips is taking things slow as she returns to the fray for the Petro Gazz Angels in crunch time at the 2024 PVL All-Filipino...
Sports
fbtw
Choco Mucho&rsquo;s Rondina holds the fort in historic win vs Creamline

Choco Mucho’s Rondina holds the fort in historic win vs Creamline

By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
It was a well-adjusted performance in terms of defense for reigning Most Valuable Player Sisi Rondina in Choco Mucho’s...
Sports
fbtw
Choco Mucho's elusive win over Creamline comes at crucial point

Choco Mucho's elusive win over Creamline comes at crucial point

By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
After 13 tries, the Flying Titans were able to get their first victory in franchise history over the Cool Smashers in dramatic...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with