Eustaquio dominates; Adiwang, Belingon fall in ONE: Inside the Matrix III

MANILA, Philippines — Only former ONE Flyweight World Champion Geje Eustaquio came out victorious of the three Team Lakay fighters in ONE: Inside the Matrix III.

In a pre-recorded event in Singapore shown on Friday, Eustaquio notched his second straight victory after an impressive performance over Song Min Jong.

Eustaquio dominated the Korean in all three rounds of their catchweight mixed martial arts bout, leaning on his striking and impressive ground defense to take the convincing win.

His stablemates Lito Adiwang and Kevin Belingon, however, didn't experience the same success.

Adiwang suffered his first loss in his ONE Championship career after falling to Japan's Hiroba Minowa via split decision.

In a tightly contested match, Adiwang was unsuccessful in submitting the Japanese fighter and was caught by the latter's offense on the ground.

Meanwhile, Belingon was stunned via a second round TKO loss against Brazilian John Lineker in the main event.

The promotion's top bantamweight contender was caught with a right uppercut to the face in the middle of the second round and the Filipino simply folded.

Belingon found himself on the canvas and it didn't take long for the referee to stop the fight and declare Lineker the winner.

The loss is Belingon's third in a row following two straight defeats to Lineker's compatriot Bibiano Fernandes.