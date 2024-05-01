Choco Mucho’s Rondina holds the fort in historic win vs Creamline

MANILA, Philippines – It was a well-adjusted performance in terms of defense for reigning Most Valuable Player Sisi Rondina in Choco Mucho’s five-set victory over the Creamline Cool Smashers in the curtain raiser of the 2024 PVL All-Filipino Conference on Tuesday.

In the Flying Titans’ first-ever win over the defending champions, Rondina was noticeably better when it came to her reception and digging.

During their preliminaries match, Rondina was the target of the Cool Smashers because of her known weakness when it came to reception. But when it mattered more in the semifinals, Rondina was another kind of beast.

Asked about her improvement, the former UST standout said that she simply steeled her determination.

“Kanina, wala akong ibang ginawa kundi [isipin na] kailangan mahatid ko talaga to para maka-play kami. And yun, maraming lapses pero niyakap ko na talaga. I mean, naka-mindset ako na ako na naman [ang target],” said Rondina.

In the deciding fifth set, Rondina was again the center of attack for the opposing team’s serves, but she showed improved performance, which helped her team get good passes. And in the end, she led her team to victory with the match-clinching point.

Apart from putting her mind to work, Rondina was also trying to channel another volleyball player in her game.

“Iniisip ko lang yung idol ko si Gabi [Guimaraes], yung sa Brazil kasi nanood ako sa mga highlights niya talaga before going here,” gushed the dynamo.

“Kaya, ayun, tinitignan ko siya paano siya mag-receive, paano yung ano niya, paano yung composure niya and siguro, wala, parang sabi ko nalang sumanib ka, sumanib ka, please lang ganon, para lang mas maganahan ako.”

Still, it wasn’t all about mindset as Rondina also labored over her game to get to where she is now. With two more games remaining in their semis assignments, she’ll look to impact their remaining matches in the same way.

“Pero, trabaho talaga yun kanina. I mean, kung kaya ko magexaggerate na ibigay nang ibigay sa setter, gagawin ko. Pero ayun, thankful di masyadong stiff yung receive ko,” she said.

Rondina and the Flying Titans play the Chery Tiggo Crossovers next on Thursday, May 2, also at the PhilSports Arena.