Creamline's Valdez all praises for Choco Mucho after breakthrough win

MANILA, Philippines – Alyssa Valdez couldn’t help but admire the mental strength of the Choco Mucho Flying Titans as they finally got over the hump against her Creamline Cool Smashers in a nip-and-tuck five-set affair in the curtain raiser of the 2024 PVL All-Filipino Conference on Tuesday.

After 13 tries, the Flying Titans finally got the better of Valdez and the Cool Smashers, earning the Choco Mucho side their first franchise win over their sister team.

Though left wanting after the loss hurt Creamline’s chances of making a return trip to the finals, Valdez felt an utmost respect for her opponents – not just for their volleyball, but also for the way they strived through the game, clawing back from a 0-2 deficit.

“Well, I guess one thing na more than the skills siguro, after that finals appearance last conference, we've seen and we've felt also in today's game most especially na grabe na rin 'yung heart nila and composure nila in the game,” said Valdez.

“So I guess overall, [they've] been improving mentally, physically, and as a team. So it's gonna be a tougher and stronger Choco Mucho for sure.”

Valdez and the Cool Smashers have long had the number of their fellow Rebisco-backed team, going undefeated in their first 12 meetings prior to Tuesday’s semifinal match. The run also included a finals matchup just last conference, where they swept the Flying Titans in two games.

While there have been some entertaining matchups before, none were as hard-fought as this. Being a veteran of the game, Valdez appreciated the quality of volleyball they were able to provide for the fans.

“Ganda nung laban, it was really a good fight, entertaining fight actually. In the end, kinapos kami,” lamented Valdez.

Still, with the rest of the semifinals still to play, the former Ateneos standout said that the Cool Smashers will just need to take it on the chin and learn what to improve for the coming games. Because of the round-robin format of the semifinals, each game becomes a crucial matchup.

“Dami din naming lapses most especially the basic ones. I think that's what we're focusing on in practice tomorrow,” she said.

With a point in tow after taking two sets against the Flying Titans, Creamline resumes their bid for their title retention when they face the Petro Gazz Angels on Thursday, May 2, at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.