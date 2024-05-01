^

MPL PH Season 13: Minana EVOS secures 5th playoffs spot; TNC bows out

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
May 1, 2024 | 11:11am
MANILA, Philippines – Minana EVOS is finally advancing to the playoffs of the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Professional League (MPL) Philippines after securing a much-needed win over ONIC Philippines, 2-0, while TNC is the first team to be eliminated in the regular season of MPL Philippines Season 13.

TNC has thus been given the booth in its fourth consecutive season. The last time the Phoenix Army made the playoffs was Season 9, where they finished at third place.

Minana EVOS joined MPL Philippines during the league's 11th season but was still under the name Nexplay EVOS. The rookie-laden squad ended their debut season at seventh place. Season 12 saw the team's full rebranding to Minana EVOS but still, the Tigers failed to advance to the playoffs, posting another seventh place finish.

Season 13 proved that third time's the charm as Minana EVOS secured the second to the last playoff spot ahead of popular teams Smart Omega and Blacklist International, which are in a tight race for the final playoffs slot.

Meanwhile, Blacklist International is ahead in the race with 16 points, while Smart Omega is keeping its hopes alive with 10 points. Both teams have two matches left to play, with the Codebreaks going up against Echo and RSG Philippines and the Barangray facing off against TNC and Minana EVOS.

Blacklist International just needs a game win to secure the playoffs, while Smart Omega has to win both its match-ups and for Blacklist International to lose both matches without winning a single game.

The race for the upper bracket advantage is also heating up, with AP Bren (29 points) now holding a one-point lead in the standings over Echo (28 points), which overtook ONIC Philippines (25 points) for second place. RSG Philippines could also end up in the upper bracket, being tied with ONIC Philippines in points. The Hedgehogs are barely hanging on to third place over the Raiders because of game win percentage.

The final week of the season will begin this Friday, May 3, at 4 p.m. with ONIC Philippines versus TNC, followed by Minana EVOS versus RSG Philippines.

