Joshua Pacio included in ESPN's Under-25 list of top MMA fighters

MANILA, Philippines – Team Lakay's Joshua Pacio is making a name for himself among the young stars of mixed martial arts.

ONE Championship's reigning strawweight world champion found himself in EPSN's prestigious list of Top 25 MMA fighters under the age of 25.

The fighter out of the famed Baguio stable ranked at 24 in the list, brandishing his reputation as a two-time strawweight king in the Singapore promotion.

Pacio has made two successful title defenses in ONE Championship, most recently against Alex Silva.

At 24 years old, the Filipino fighter still looks to be far from his prime with a whole lot ahead of him in ONE Championship.

Pacio is joined by three other fighters from ONE Championship in the prestigious list.

Siblings Angela and Christian Lee were the two highest ranked fighters from the promotion coming in at number 11 and 15, respectively.

Angela became the inaugural ONE women's atomweight champion at only the age of 18 and still holds the title at 24 years old.

Meanwhile, her brother Christian is the reigning ONE lightweight champion, and the reigning Lightweight World Grand Prix champion at only 22 years old.

Rounding up the list for ONE Championship is former UFC veteran Sage Northcutt.

Northcutt is a spot down from Pacio at 25. Though he suffered a defeat in his debut with ONE Championship, the future still looks bright for the youthful star.

ESPN's list has three UFC fighters on the top of the pack with Jimmy Crute, Edmen Shahbazyan and Song Yadong taking up the first three spots.