NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Joshua Pacio included in ESPN's Under-25 list of top MMA fighters
Joshua Pacio
Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas
Joshua Pacio included in ESPN's Under-25 list of top MMA fighters
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - November 18, 2020 - 11:00am

MANILA, Philippines – Team Lakay's Joshua Pacio is making a name for himself among the young stars of mixed martial arts.

ONE Championship's reigning strawweight world champion found himself in EPSN's prestigious list of Top 25 MMA fighters under the age of 25.

The fighter out of the famed Baguio stable ranked at 24 in the list, brandishing his reputation as a two-time strawweight king in the Singapore promotion.

Pacio has made two successful title defenses in ONE Championship, most recently against Alex Silva.

At 24 years old, the Filipino fighter still looks to be far from his prime with a whole lot ahead of him in ONE Championship.

Pacio is joined by three other fighters from ONE Championship in the prestigious list.

Siblings Angela and Christian Lee were the two highest ranked fighters from the promotion coming in at number 11 and 15, respectively.

Angela became the inaugural ONE women's atomweight champion at only the age of 18 and still holds the title at 24 years old.

Meanwhile, her brother Christian is the reigning ONE lightweight champion, and the reigning Lightweight World Grand Prix champion at only 22 years old.

Rounding up the list for ONE Championship is former UFC veteran Sage Northcutt.

Northcutt is a spot down from Pacio at 25. Though he suffered a defeat in his debut with ONE Championship, the future still looks bright for the youthful star.

ESPN's list has three UFC fighters on the top of the pack with Jimmy Crute, Edmen Shahbazyan and Song Yadong taking up the first three spots.

MMA ONE CHAMPIONSHIP TEAM LAKAY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
POC chief rues tactics of poll rival
By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino yesterday questioned the petition for disqualification...
Sports
fbfb
Something special
By Joaquin M. Henson | November 18, 2020 - 12:00am
Winning the PBA All-Filipino or Philippine Cup title is nothing new to coaches Tim Cone and Norman Black but it’s been a while since either has captured the most prestigious of all jewels in the league.
Sports
fbfb
After turning pro, PVL rules out 'unified league' with Superliga
By Joey Villar | 22 hours ago
The fire lit by the proposed unified volleyball league between the Premier Volleyball League and the Philippine Superliga...
Sports
fbfb
Crawford revives Pacquiao fight talk after impressive KO win over Brook
By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
Crawford made it clear that he is looking for a unification bout, targeting Pacquiao's WBA belt and even revealed deep talks...
Sports
fbfb
Alex Eala to join Spain pro tournament anew
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
The W25 Las Palmas de Gran Canaria will see Eala face off with Britain's Francesca Jones who is seeded eighth in the tou...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
NBA reveals format tweak for 2020-2021 campaign
29 minutes ago
The NBA will use a play-off tournament to determine the seventh and eighth seeds in the 2020-2021 postseason.
Sports
fbfb
Canelo Alvarez to return against Callum Smith on December 19
54 minutes ago
Pound-for-pound king Saul "Canelo" Alvarez will make his long-awaited return to the ring next month when he battles Britain's...
Sports
fbfb
Gilas women star Jack Animam flashes dominant brand of play in Taiwan stint
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Almost a year removed from her final competitive basketball game back in December during the 30th Southeast Asian Games, Animam...
Sports
fbfb
PBA chief to push for traditional awards in bubble season
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Most Valuable Player, Rookie of the Year, Most Improved Player, Sportmanship Award, Mythical Team and All-Defensive team honors...
Sports
fbfb
Top squads Ginebra, Phoenix seek winning start in PBA semis
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Tipping off this afternoon, the Philippine Cup semifinals will see the Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters and the TNT Tropang...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with