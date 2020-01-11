Kai Sotto continues to impress in New Jersey tourney

MANILA, Philippines — Kai Sotto is continuing to have an impact with Atlanta-based team The Skills Factory (TSF).

Playing in the New Jersey tournament Metro Classic, Sotto flexed his skills against The Patrick School (TPS) National on Friday (Saturday Manila time).

Finishing with 16 points, seven rebounds and two blocks , Sotto showed off a versatile game in TSF's close 76-78 loss against TPS.

Sotto had a lot of highlights in the game, including a rim-racking slam and a nasty fake that sent his defender looking the opposite way.

7'3 Kai Sotto got the defender with the FAKE and hit the shot @kzsottolive pic.twitter.com/YCUA1mSAf5 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) January 10, 2020

The 7'2" cager has been honing his skills with a dream to pursue an NBA career in the near future.

In the past couple of months, NCAA Divison I schools in the United States have expresed interest in Sotto.

The 17-year-old has made unofficial visits to successful basketball programs like Georgia Tech, Kentucky University and Auburn University.