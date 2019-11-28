SEA GAMES 2019
Kai Sotto continues to showcase improvement in Atlanta
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - November 28, 2019 - 1:18pm

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine basketball phenom Kai Sotto is continuously improving his skills with Atlanta-based squad The Skills Factory.

In a video compilation posted by popular sports website Bleacher Report on their B/R Hoops Twitter account, Sotto showcased his improved inside game and footwork.

Sotto has been making waves with the TSF National squad, posting double-double performances in his games with the team.

The 7'2" cager is training in the United States to pursue his dream of making it to the NBA.

