Kai Sotto continues to showcase improvement in Atlanta

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine basketball phenom Kai Sotto is continuously improving his skills with Atlanta-based squad The Skills Factory.
In a video compilation posted by popular sports website Bleacher Report on their B/R Hoops Twitter account, Sotto showcased his improved inside game and footwork.
7-foot-2 Philippines native Kai Sotto has ELITE footwork ???? @KaiZacharySotto @TheSkillFactory pic.twitter.com/7DjHCdOOSB— B/R Hoops (@brhoops) November 27, 2019
Sotto has been making waves with the TSF National squad, posting double-double performances in his games with the team.
The 7'2" cager is training in the United States to pursue his dream of making it to the NBA.
