Kai Sotto made a visit to Auburn University in Alabama on Tuesday (Wednesday Manila time). This is the third NCAA Divison I school he has visited in the past few months.
Kai Sotto visits NCAA Division I Auburn University
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - January 9, 2020 - 8:38am

MANILA, Philippines — The new year ushered in more opportunities for Filipino basketball phenom Kai Sotto after making a visit to another NCAA Division I school on Tuesday (Wednesday Manila time).

Sotto dropped by Auburn University in Alabama to meet with Auburn Eagles coach Bruce Pearl and the rest of the coaching staff.

The 7'2" cager watched the Eagles' scrimmage during practice while also meeting with the University's nutritionist and dieticians.

The NBA hopeful was also able to put up a few shots in the gym.

The Auburn University basketball program has produced 30 NBA draft picks, including hall of famer Charles Barkley.

Last year, Sotto also made rounds to other Division I schools like Georgia Tech and Kentucky University.

At present, Sotto is playing for Atlanta-based squad The Skills Factory.

He will suit up for Mighty Sports-Philippines in the Dubai International Basketball Tournament.

