Kai Sotto makes unofficial visit to NCAA Division I school Kentucky

MANILA, Philippines — Kai Sotto has made an unofficial visit to NCAA Division I school University of Kentucky on Monday (Tuesday Manila Time).

Sotto made his way to Lexington to visit the Kentucky Wildcats, the most successful NCAA Division I basketball program in history, sparking talks that he might join them in the near future.

The Filipino basketball prospect took to Twitter to provide updates on his visits.

Let the fun begin! Legends begin their lives here! pic.twitter.com/P73tIeoe7O — Kai Sotto (@kzsottolive) December 9, 2019

Actions speak louder than words pic.twitter.com/1EzpvC1UiZ — Kai Sotto (@kzsottolive) December 9, 2019

Evan Daniels of 247 Sports reports that other schools ike Auburn, DePaul, Georgia Tech, Nebraska, USC and a host of other schools are also expressing interest in the 7'2" prospect.

Kentucky has a long list of notable alumni that are in the NBA, including Milwaukee's Eric Bledsoe, Phoenix' Devin Booker and the Lakers' Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins.

Sotto is currently enrolled with The Skills Factory in Atlanta, Georgia, and has been making waves with his performances.