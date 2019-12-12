SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
Kai Sotto with Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner
Twitter/kzsottolive
After University of Kentucky, Kai Sotto visits Georgia Tech
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - December 12, 2019 - 12:09pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kai Sotto is continuing to make his rounds with NCAA Division I schools in the United States.

A day after his visit to University of Kentucky in Lexington, Sotto made his way to Atlanta-based Georgia Tech.

Sotto posted updates of his trip to the home of the Yellow Jackets on his official twitter account.

Sotto was given a Yellow Jacket uniform and a Georgia Tech basketball.

Meanwhile, Coach Dave Leitao of DePaul Universty in Chicago gave the 7'2" cager a visit in his home.

The Filipino cager is currenty with Atlanta-based basketball squad The Skills Factory.

But with the interest of NCAA Divison I schools this early, it seems that the future will be bright for the 17-year-old.

