



































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Nation
                        
PNP promises thorough probe into killing of Marinduque woodcutter in July
                        

                           
Philstar.com
August 24, 2021 | 6:46pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
PNP promises thorough probe into killing of Marinduque woodcutter in July
Satellite image shows the island province of Marinduque in the Mimaropa region. 
Google Maps
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The provincial Internal Affairs Service of the Philippine National Police is now conducting a pre-charge investigation on the police officer accused of involvement in the death of a woodcutter in Buenavista, Marinduque almost one month ago on July 30, the PNP disclosed Tuesday.



To recall, local woodcutter Albert Delos Reyes was shot six times in the back in late July after a confrontation with cops as he was chopping a fallen chunk of wood with his ten-year-old son.





Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, PNP chief, appealed to the public in a statement Tuesday to let the investigation take its course. 



The official police report claimed that Police Cpl. Jay Anthony Custodio of the Buenavista Municipal Police Station was out conducting "anti-illegal logging operations" at Sitio Pag-Asa when his team encountered Delos Reyes, who fled the scene with his accomplices and prompted the police to chase them. 



Delos Reyes was eventually caught, the report said, but he "was armed with an approximately 12 inches bolo" that police said he attacked them with.



READ: PNP investigates alleged police shooting of man in Marinduque



The narrative of the encounter follows the "nanlaban" narrative of suspects attacking police and forcing them to shoot back.



According to Eleazar, an administrative complaint has since been lodged against Custodio and the former officer-in-charge of the Buenavista Municipal Police Station, Police Lt. Marson Lontoc.



Custodio has also been relieved and reassigned to the Marinduque Provincial Police Office, where he remains under restrictive custody, pending the final results of the probe on the incident.



“A thorough investigation is still being conducted to determine the extent of the administrative liability of the accused police officer,” Eleazar said.



“I have instructed the IAS to look into this incident carefully. For now, let the investigation into the case roll on,” he added.



Eleazar made the same appeal in the aftermath of the killing at the start of August. 



He made no mention of the claim by the victim's family that most of the bullet wounds were on his back. 



In the course of the investigation, Custodio alleged that he had not intended to kill the woodcutter and only wanted to stop his attack on him.



Eleazar assured the victim’s family that the truth will come out in the investigation and that justice will be served.



Delos Reyes is survived by his wife and three children. 



Franco Luna 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
                                                      PNP
                                                      PROVINCIAL INTERNAL AFFAIRS SERVICE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 PNR to reduce Bulacan-Pampanga travel time
                              


                              

                                                                  By Ric Sapnu |
                                 August 23, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Travel time from Malolos in Bulacan to the Clark Freeport in Pampanga will be reduced from one hour and a half to 35 minutes once the Philippine National Railways Clark Phase 2 project is completed and becomes ...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNR train mangles 3 teens
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNR train mangles 3 teens


                              

                                                                  By Marc Jayson Cayabyab |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Three teenagers died after being run over by a Philippine National Railways (PNR) train in Sta. Mesa, Manila on Sunday n...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Senator hits congresswoman&rsquo;s &lsquo;ostentatious wedding&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Senator hits congresswoman’s ‘ostentatious wedding’


                              

                                                                  By Paolo Romero |
                                 6 days ago                              


                                                            
Sen. Risa Hontiveros slammed yesterday a party-list lawmaker representing drivers of public utility vehicles (PUVs) for holding...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Miss Universe Philippines 2021 candidate tests positive for COVID-19
                              


                              

                                                                  By Victor Martin |
                                 August 24, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
A candidate in the Miss Universe Philippines 2021 beauty pageant has tested positive for COVID.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 COVID-19 surge threatens Zamboanga del Sur health system
                              


                              

                                                                  By Roel Pareño |
                                 August 24, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
A surge of COVID cases in Zamboanga del Sur is threatening to overwhelm the health system of the province, Gov. Victor Yu said over the weekend.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 For people in provinces near Manila, inclusion in 'NCR Plus' more a minus
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
For people in provinces near Manila, inclusion in 'NCR Plus' more a minus


                              

                                                                  By Geela Garcia |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Oriel resides in Cainta, less than an hour away from the National Capital Region, yet still hasn't received an update on when...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DPWH to open segment of Lawton Avenue next month
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DPWH to open segment of Lawton Avenue next month


                              

                                                                  By Jose Rodel Clapano |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Public Works and Highways is rushing the widening of Lawton Avenue in Taguig, DPWH Secretary Mark Villar...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 COVID-19 hit Hospicio seeks donations
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
COVID-19 hit Hospicio seeks donations


                              

                                                                  By Evelyn Macairan |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Hospicio de San Jose in San Miguel, Manila is asking for cash and food donations after the charitable institution recorded...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Navotas vaccination rollout slows down
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Navotas vaccination rollout slows down


                              

                                                                  By Marc Jayson Cayabyab |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
The vaccination rollout in Navotas during the enhanced community quarantine was relatively slower because inoculators were...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Adopt-a-community pantry initiative launched
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Adopt-a-community pantry initiative launched


                              

                                                                  By Neil Jayson Servallos |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Philanthropists and social institutions are calling on organizations to adopt community pantries or makeshift stalls that...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with