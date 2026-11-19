Graft rap vs Laguna governor junked

Officers and employees welcome newly elected Laguna Governor Sol Aragones at the Provincial Capitol on June 30, 2025

LAGUNA, Philippines — The Office of the Ombudsman has dismissed a complaint filed against Laguna Gov. Sol Aragones in connection with the allegedly anomalous use of the provincial government’s P180 million in disaster funds.

Danilo Lucas, chief of the Laguna public information office, said the dismissal of the complaint marked an initial favorable outcome for Aragones amid a pending petition against the ruling.

On Nov. 11, Laguna board member Karla Monica Lajara filed a motion for reconsideration, questioning the grounds for the dismissal, particularly the alleged failure to prove that the provincial government had received requests for relevant government documents.

The matter remains subject to further review through appropriate legal process, Lucas said.

He said the provincial government remains committed to public service, transparency, accountability and due process.

The disaster fund controversy came amid separate graft complaints previously filed before the ombudsman against Aragones by some members of the provincial board and city councilors.

Lajara, along with board members Lorenzo Zuñiga Jr. and Princess Diane Lajara as well as Calamba Councilor Christian Niño Lajara, have reportedly filed a complaint questioning the implementation of the Civil Service Review program, particularly the granting of P15,500 in financial assistance to each beneficiary in September.

Another complaint was filed in October concerning the operation of the provincial government’s chemotherapy center at the Laguna Medical Center.

The complainants questioned the facility’s authority to operate and compliance with health regulations.